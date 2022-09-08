Old Dominion Freight Line take electric vehicle step with terminal trailer

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has taken its next electric transportation step with delivery of its first battery-electric terminal tractor.

The Thomasville less-than-truckload company, a top-10 U.S. carrier, said Thursday it has been delivered the first such terminal tractor from Autocar LLC, which makes specialized severe-duty vocational vehicles.

Old Dominion said the terminal tractor "does not leave the yard. It stays on our property to move trailers around the facility. It’s not meant to be driven on highways.

"Terminal tractors are also known as 'yard jockeys.' "

Autocar is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer of trucks.

The electric terminal tractor, branded as E-ACTT, was delivered to Old Dominion's facility in Rialto, Calif., for driver orientation before the international freight line deploys the truck into the field.

Autocar announced the E-ACTT in 2021 to help fleets meet regulatory mandates in the vocational truck industry, including the transition from diesel to zero-emissions electric terminal tractors.

“Our engineers and technicians have designed and built a terminal tractor that offers the same reliability and durability as its diesel counterpart without a carbon footprint. We are excited to see it in use,” said Mark Aubry, president of Autocar's terminal tractor division.

Old Dominion is the first Autocar customer in the freight and shipping industry.

Old Dominion has more than 250 service centers nationwide. with more than 52,000 tractors and trailers for cargo transportation.

“Old Dominion is looking into the future of electrification in our fleet and understanding the benefits of a battery-powered switcher," said Jim Raynor, vice president of equipment and maintenance for Old Dominion.

It’s projected that the E-ACTT yard trucks will have lower maintenance costs and significant fuel savings.

Both companies touted the E-ACTT yard trucks and overall commercial fleet electrification "can play a significant role in accomplishing corporate environmental, social and governance goals.

The E-ACTT is equipped with a 210-kWh modular battery pack that can last up to 22 hours on a single, full charge.

The E-ACTT uses the industry-standard CCS-1 compliant DC fast charging with charging up to 150 kW. To help sustain long-lasting battery life, Autocar utilizes liquid cooled/heated batteries.