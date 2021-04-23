Old Dominion Freight Line's top executives have modest compensation increases for 2020

The shifting of responsibilities among the top two executives for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. contributed to modest increases in their base salaries and total compensation for fiscal 2020.

The company reported in a regulatory filing this week that chief executive Greg Gantt and executive chairman David Congdon each received a 5% raise in salary to $765,517.

They received the same $5.53 million in incentive pay, up 11.8%, as well as the same stock awards that were valued at $1.61 million on the date they were awarded.

The biggest difference in Congdon's total compensation of $8.16 million (up 8.3%) and Gantt's total compensation of $7.99 million (up 8.7%) was Congdon received $226,322 in all other compensation and Gantt $34,517.

Congdon received the estimate value of $174,578 for personal use of corporate aircraft as the biggest chunk of all other compensation, as well as an $8,325 corporate automobile benefit. Gantt received a $9,186 corporate automobile benefit.

Old Dominion reported a pay ratio of $105-to-$1 between Gantt and the median employee with earnings of $75,820.