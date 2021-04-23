Old Dominion Freight Line's top executives have modest compensation increases for 2020

The shifting of responsibilities among the top two executives for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. contributed to modest increases in their base salaries and total compensation for fiscal 2020.
The company reported in a regulatory filing this week that chief executive Greg Gantt and executive chairman David Congdon each received a 5% raise in salary to $765,517.
They received the same $5.53 million in incentive pay, up 11.8%, as well as the same stock awards that were valued at $1.61 million on the date they were awarded.
The biggest difference in Congdon's total compensation of $8.16 million (up 8.3%) and Gantt's total compensation of $7.99 million (up 8.7%) was Congdon received $226,322 in all other compensation and Gantt $34,517.
Congdon received the estimate value of $174,578 for personal use of corporate aircraft as the biggest chunk of all other compensation, as well as an $8,325 corporate automobile benefit. Gantt received a $9,186 corporate automobile benefit.
Old Dominion reported a pay ratio of $105-to-$1 between Gantt and the median employee with earnings of $75,820.
Earl Congdon, who retired on Jan. 1 as senior executive chairman, was paid $419,461 in salary, $3.22 million in incentives and total compensation of $4.72 million, up 8.9%.
The Thomasville company, a top-10 U.S. carrier, finished fiscal 2020 with a record $672.2 million in net income.
As of Thursday, Old Dominion had 1,099 employees at its headquarters, 724 at a service center in Greensboro and 20,479 full-time employees overall.
The company said Friday that work on its Kernersville facility at 1651 Old Greensboro Road is completed, but operations have not begun. "We do not have an anticipated open date," the company said.
Kevin Freeman, chief operating officer, had a 5.7% increase in salary to $576,760, an 11.8% increase in incentive pay to $2.76 million, and total compensation of $4.58 million, up 7.6%.
Adam Satterfield, chief financial officer and assistant secretary, had a 5.9% increase in salary to $487,624, an 11.8% climb in incentive pay to $2.03 million, and total compensation of $3.35 million, up 7.2%.
The company will hold its shareholder meeting at 10 a.m. May 19 at its headquarters, 500 Old Dominion Way, Thomasville. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
