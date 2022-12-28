Old Dominion has until Feb. 10 to respond to employee retirement plan lawsuit

Board member retirement

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Michael Wray will retire from the board of directors upon completion of his term at the 2023 shareholders meeting, which is typically held in May.

The company said Wray’s decision to retire was not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.

The company did not disclose plans for replacing Wray on the nine-member board.

Wray has served on the Old Dominion board since 2008. He is president of Riverside Brick & Supply Co. Inc., a distributor of masonry materials in central Virginia.

In fiscal 2021, Wray received total compensation for his board services of $261,112.

Wray, as was all board members, received stock awards valued at $143,962 on the date they were awarded. He also was paid $115,000 in fees and all other compensation of $2,150.