Old Dominion has until Feb. 10 to respond to employee retirement plan lawsuit

Old Dominion

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has been given until Feb. 10 to respond to an employee lawsuit filed in the U.S. Middle District of N.C.

 Courtesy of Old Dominion

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has been given until Feb. 10 to respond to an employee lawsuit involving the administration and pricing of retirement plan offerings.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 18 by employee Harvey Davis in the federal Middle District of N.C.

Davis filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Old Dominion 401(k) Retirement Plan. It covers the time period of Nov. 18, 2016, to the present.

According to the lawsuit, the 401(k) plan held $2.02 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Old Dominion could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Davis is requesting class-action status that could cover as many as 24,033 plan participants. Old Dominion said on Oct. 26 it had on average 24,587 full-time employees during the third quarter.

The plaintiff accuses the company of “breaching its fiduciary duties of prudence in violation of the (federal) Employee Retirement Income Security Act.”

Great-West Financial Retirement Plan Services LLC, an affiliate of Empower Financial, is the plan’s recordkeeper.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims the company has allowed the plan to charge excessive fees on investments.

According to the lawsuit, the expense ratio was typically about one-tenth of a percent higher than similar options within the same fund.

“Defendant selected and retained for the plan high-priced investments when the identical investment were available to the plan at a fraction of the cost,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the higher fees “caused the plan and its participants to wrongfully lose roughly $3 million in retirement savings over the course of the relevant time period.”

The lawsuit claims damages are ongoing.

“A prudent fiduciary conducting an impartial review of the plan’s investments would have identified the prudent share classes available and selected those for the plan, instead of the identical, but higher-priced investments,” according to the lawsuit.

“Except for the extra fees, the share classes are/were identical.”

Board member retirement

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Michael Wray will retire from the board of directors upon completion of his term at the 2023 shareholders meeting, which is typically held in May.

The company said Wray’s decision to retire was not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.

The company did not disclose plans for replacing Wray on the nine-member board.

Wray has served on the Old Dominion board since 2008. He is president of Riverside Brick & Supply Co. Inc., a distributor of masonry materials in central Virginia.

In fiscal 2021, Wray received total compensation for his board services of $261,112.

Wray, as was all board members, received stock awards valued at $143,962 on the date they were awarded. He also was paid $115,000 in fees and all other compensation of $2,150.

