Old Dominion provided with Ride of Pride tractor

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Tuesday it has taken delivery of a specially wrapped 2022 Freightliner Cascadia tractor as part of manufacturer Daimler Trucks’ 2021 Ride of Pride program.

The tractor’s patriotic design honors America’s veterans, some of whom will have the chance to drive the tractor as it crosses the country over the next several years.

The program was launched several months after the 9/11 tragedy, as designers at Daimler’s Cleveland, N.C. plant considered ways to honor past, present and future military veterans, with an emphasis on POW/MIA service members.

The first tractor, “Eagle One,” took to the road in 2002. The unveiling of each year’s Ride of Pride trucks has been a Memorial Day tradition ever since. Daimler has produced more than 30 Ride of Pride tractors for carriers across the U.S.

Old Dominion’s Ride of Pride tractor began its journey at the carrier’s Greensboro service center, where it will haul freight for the next six months. After that, it will rotate to a different Old Dominion service center biannually and will be driven by veterans at each facility.

