Old Dominion remains in high gear toward another record revenue, profit year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Wednesday it continued to set quarterly revenue and net-income records, with pricing increases more than offsetting inflationary factors during the second quarter,

The Thomasville less-than-truckload company reported just $1.67 billion in second-quarter revenue.

That was not only up 26.4% from a year ago, but kept the company on pace to surpass a $6 billion revenue year for the first time.

The company reported second-quarter net income of a record $376.1 million, up 39.5% year over year.

Diluted earnings were a record $3.30 a share, compared with a then-record $2.60 in the first quarter and from $2.31 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $3.10 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Through the first half of fiscal 2022, Old Dominion was at $3.16 billion in revenue, up 29.4% from the first half of 2021.

To put that into perspective, Old Dominion had $5.25 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, which in itself was a stunning 28% increase over the previous record of $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.

Old Dominion continues to benefit from increased consumer online spending as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“E-commerce is continuing to drive the less-than-truckfull market,” Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s chief executive, told analysts in January.

On Wednesday, Gantt said in a statement that “we produced these results by continuing to execute on our long-term strategic plan, and delivering a superior service at a fair price.”

"This value offering, combined with our available network capacity, has positioned us to win additional market share in the future."

Workforce, operational updates

Old Dominion listed having on average 24,893 full-time employees during the second quarter, up by 616 from the first quarter,

The full-time workforce was at 20.479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported that salaries, wages and benefits were up 15.4% to $705.7 million during the second quarter.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

The $12 million facility at Kernersville Business Park “added capacity to the region and took pressure off of the Greensboro service center,” the company said in a statement.

“Much of the business Old Dominion moved to Kernersville is the pickup and delivery operations. Customers can expect to see faster response times. Kernersville is an excellent example of the company’s commitment to the Triad and how important it is to OD’s operations.”

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent $550.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2021.

For the first half of 2022, it has spent $323.1 million on those expenditures.

Old Dominion raised its fiscal 2022 capital investment projections by $10 million to $835 million, which consists of: unchanged at $300 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; unchanged at $485 million for tractors and trailers, and $50 million, up $10 million, for information technology and other assets.

The company has spent $713.9 million in cash on share repurchases through the first half of 2022.