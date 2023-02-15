Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is requesting — as expected — the dismissal of a former employee's lawsuit involving the administration and pricing of retirement plan offerings.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 18 by employee Harvey Davis in the federal Middle District of N.C.

Old Dominion filed its response Friday.

According to court filings, Davis was an employee from 1989 until Jan. 31, 2021.

Davis filed on behalf of the Old Dominion 401(k) Retirement Plan. It covers the time period of Nov. 18, 2016, to the present.

According to the lawsuit, the 401(k) plan held $2.02 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Old Dominion's motion to dismiss with prejudice — meaning it can't be refiled — is focused on whether Davis has standing to have filed the lawsuit.

Davis is requesting class-action status that could cover as many as 24,033 plan participants. Old Dominion said on Feb. 1 it had on average 23,799 full-time employees in the fourth quarter.

Old Dominion describes the lawsuit as "one of more than 250 cookie-cutter class actions filed in the last three years against large 401(k) plan sponsors."

"These lawsuits assert hindsight-based imprudence claims against plan fiduciaries associated with the amount of third-party administrative fees the plan paid, the costs of the plan’s various investments, and/or the performance of certain funds."

Davis accuses the company of “breaching its fiduciary duties of prudence in violation of the (federal) Employee Retirement Income Security Act.”

Great-West Financial Retirement Plan Services LLC, an affiliate of Empower Financial, is the plan’s recordkeeper.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims the company has allowed the plan to charge excessive fees on investments.

According to the lawsuit, the expense ratio was typically about one-tenth of a percent higher than similar options within the same fund.

“Defendant selected and retained for the plan high-priced investments when the identical investment were available to the plan at a fraction of the cost,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the higher fees “caused the plan and its participants to wrongfully lose roughly $3 million in retirement savings over the course of the relevant time period.”

Old Dominion said that based on "non-specific allegations, plaintiffs demand that the court unlock the door to multi-million dollar class-action discovery, hoping that defendants will waive the white flag of settlement rather than bear the financial burden of litigation."

The lawsuit claims damages are ongoing.

Old Dominion said in its response that Davis "never invested in any of the challenged funds and alleges no plan-wide mismanagement."

"Because Davis never invested in the challenged funds, the value of his individual account will not fluctuate one cent whether he wins or loses this case. Therefore, plaintiff has no concrete stake in this lawsuit.

"The fact that other plan participants may have invested in the challenged funds and sustained alleged injuries to their individual accounts is irrelevant."