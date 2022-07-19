 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Salem plans July 27 employment fair

Old Salem Museum & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts will conduct an employment fair on July 27 for full- or part-time positions.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Gray Auditorium of the Old Salem Visitor Center. No pre-registration is necessary.

Available positions include educators, interpreters and craftspeople, as well as working with youth and adult visitors to Old Salem. Proficiency in another language and skills in crafts, such as woodworking or pottery, are welcomed, but not required.

Certified teachers can apply for positions specializing in creating content for Old Salem’s online and in-person education programs for K-12 and adult tour groups.

For more information, email Nicole Blalock at nBlalock@oldsalem.org.

