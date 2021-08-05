 Skip to main content
Old Town shopping center sold to Baltimore group
Old Town shopping center sold to Baltimore group

The Old Town shopping center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $5 million to affiliates of America’s Realty LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The retail complex at 3802 Reynolda Road sits on 11.75 acres and contains 105,538 square feet.

The buyers are Reynolda Associates LLC, which is doing business as Reynolds Associated NC LLC and Stafford Reynolda LLC, both based in Baltimore.

The buyers share the same address as America’s Realty. According to America’s Realty’s website, it is the first current property in the Triad.

The seller is J.G. Messick & Sons Inc. of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

