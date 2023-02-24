The AAA Storage facility in the Old Town community has been sold for $1.1 million to a Baltimore group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 2.15-acre property at 3801 Wabash Blvd. contains 93,809 square feet of storage space.
The buyer is Winston Self Storage LLC. The seller is Old Town Storage LLC of Manheim, Pa.
Richard Craver
