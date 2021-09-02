Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans hiring event Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., which has a store in Winston-Salem and five in the Triad, said Thursday it plans to hold a national hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On-site interviews will be conducted at all stores and at its three distribution centers.
The retail chain has more than 425 stores with more than 10,000 employees.
Applicants also can text “Apply” to 33097. For a list of job openings, go to www.ollies.us/careers/
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today