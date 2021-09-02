 Skip to main content
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans hiring event Wednesday
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., which has a store in Winston-Salem and five in the Triad, said Thursday it plans to hold a national hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On-site interviews will be conducted at all stores and at its three distribution centers.

The retail chain has more than 425 stores with more than 10,000 employees.

Applicants also can text “Apply” to 33097. For a list of job openings, go to www.ollies.us/careers/

