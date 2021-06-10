Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to fill 2,000 positions across its more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers and a support center.
On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations. The company said it offers competitive wages, paid time off, 401(k) match, most comprehensive health benefits, and “opportunities for rapid promotion within the company.”
Ollie’s currently employs about 10,000 employees. It has plans to add 50 stores nationwide this year, which includes 20 already open.
Ollie’s has a store at 5049 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, as well as in Burlington, Hickory, Greensboro, Lexington and Mount Airy.
Interested applicants can text “Apply” to 33097. For a complete list of openings, go to www.ollies.us/careers/.
Richard Craver
