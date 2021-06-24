Omega Sports submits bankruptcy reorganization plan

Greensboro sports merchandise retailer Omega Sports Inc. submitted Wednesday its first reorganization plan to a federal Bankruptcy Court judge.
The company filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 25, listing liabilities of about $5.56 million, and between 100 and 199 creditors.
The filing was submitted by Craig Carlock, who bought the company in April 2017 along with his wife, Kristin. Craig Carlock serves as chief executive.
A confirmation hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. July 28 in the federal Western District of North Carolina.
The retailer has seven stores, including at Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem, Oakcrest Shopping Center in Greensboro and High Point Mall. It also has two locations in Charlotte and one each in Raleigh and Wilmington.
The company closed stores in Burlington, Cary, Durham, Morrisville and Wilson between June 30, 2020, and Aug. 14, 2020, “as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.” The owners want permission to end the leases for the five closed stores.
The company said the plan will allow it to stay in business at its current size, and that future revenue will be adequate for paying back secured creditors The Fidelity Bank and American Express.
"The debtor should be able to pay its operating expenses and generate sufficient disposable income and profits to fund the plan," according to the filing.
Omega's financial analysis projects having total revenue of $10.3 million in fiscal 2021, $13 million in fiscal 2022, $14.7 million in fiscal 2023 and $16 million in fiscal 2024.
Of those amounts, it projects having 16.7% coming in 2021 from online sales, along with 16.5% in 2022, 17.6% in 2023 and 18.5% in 2024.
It project a loss of $1.12 million in 2021, a loss of $33,000 in 2022, a $318,000 profit in 2023 and a $726,000 profit in 2024.
"This plan should result in payments to creditors equal to or greater than those creditors would receive under Chapter 7" — which is when a company files for permission to liquidate its assets.
Fidelity was owed $1.26 million on a line of credit and $728,385 for a term loan at the time of the bankruptcy filing. American Express was owed $111,671.
Omega has requested being given an additional three years — to Oct. 8, 2024 — to pay off the two Fidelity credit vehicles.
Unsecured creditors, comprising trade creditors, vendors and former landlords, are owed a combined $2.8 million. The Carlocks list themselves as owed $1.41 million for loan advances made to fund Omega's operations.
The plan would set two sets of unsecured creditors: allowed critical vendor and service provider claims; and allowed noncritical vendor and service provider claims.
After all allowed priority vendor claims are paid off, allowed critical vendor and service provider claims would get 70% of actual disposable income from the approval of the plan through Dec. 31, 2014. Allowed noncritical vendor and service provider claims would get 30%.
According to the plan's liquidating analysis, American Express would be made whole for its loan since it has the priority secured loan. Fidelity would receive between 22% and 45% of what is owed for each credit vehicle.
Unsecured creditors and the Carlocks would not be reimbursed under the liquidating analysis.
Fidelity was listed as having provided Omega with federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans of $771,700 and $673,848.
As with other PPP loans taken by companies that later filed for bankruptcy protection, there is the potential for part or all of those two loans to be forgiven by the federal government and The Fidelity Bank reimbursed.
The company entered bankruptcy protection with 24 full-time salaried employees, 59 part-time hourly employees and four full-time hourly employees.
