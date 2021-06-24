Omega Sports submits bankruptcy reorganization plan

"The debtor should be able to pay its operating expenses and generate sufficient disposable income and profits to fund the plan," according to the filing.

Omega's financial analysis projects having total revenue of $10.3 million in fiscal 2021, $13 million in fiscal 2022, $14.7 million in fiscal 2023 and $16 million in fiscal 2024.

Of those amounts, it projects having 16.7% coming in 2021 from online sales, along with 16.5% in 2022, 17.6% in 2023 and 18.5% in 2024.

It project a loss of $1.12 million in 2021, a loss of $33,000 in 2022, a $318,000 profit in 2023 and a $726,000 profit in 2024.

"This plan should result in payments to creditors equal to or greater than those creditors would receive under Chapter 7" — which is when a company files for permission to liquidate its assets.

Fidelity was owed $1.26 million on a line of credit and $728,385 for a term loan at the time of the bankruptcy filing. American Express was owed $111,671.

Omega has requested being given an additional three years — to Oct. 8, 2024 — to pay off the two Fidelity credit vehicles.