Online shopping spurring Old Dominion Freight Line on record annual profit pace

As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center.

On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.

The company said in April that work on its Kernersville facility at 1651 Old Greensboro Road is completed, but operations have not begun.

"We intend to hire additional employees throughout the third quarter to support anticipated growth," Gantt said.

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company said it spent $155.1 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter.

The reaffirmed capital-investment projection for fiscal 2021 is $605 million, consisting of: $275 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects, $290 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.

"While the company intends to return excess capital to its shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs, the priority for capital spending will continue to be strategic investments in capital expenditures to support the long-term profitable growth of its business," the company said.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.