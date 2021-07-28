Online shopping spurring Old Dominion Freight Line on record annual profit pace

Consumers' increasing reliance on online shopping continues to boost the net income of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., this time by 82.4% to $269.8 million for the second quarter.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 less-than-truckload carrier.
The company reported Wednesday that diluted earnings were $2.31 a share, up from $1.25 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $2.17 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Old Dominion had a quarterly record of $1.32 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 47.2% from a year ago. For the first half of 2021, revenue is up 30% to $2.44 billion.
At that pace, Old Dominion is well on its way to another record revenue year.
In 2020, the company surpassed $4 billion in full-year revenue for the second consecutive year at $4.01 billion. The record is $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.
Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said the company achieved the quarterly revenue and earnings records "by continuing to execute on the fundamental aspects of our long-term strategic plan, which is centered on our ability to provide superior service at a fair price."
"Our consistent, long-term pricing strategy generally focuses on offsetting our cost inflation, while also supporting further investments in capacity and technology.
The board of directors approved May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
On Wednesday, the board approved a new share-repurchase program that authorizes spending up to $2 billion. That program does not have an expiration date and will begin after the $700 million program is completed, which had $206.3 million remaining as of June 30.
The company spent $40 million during the second quarter and $349 million for the first half of 2021.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed a 3-for-2 stock split in March 2020. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 21,621 employees during the second quarter. That’s up from 20,479 in the first quarter and 17,911 a year ago when Old Dominion cut back on services during the first months of the pandemic.
As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center.
On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.
The company said in April that work on its Kernersville facility at 1651 Old Greensboro Road is completed, but operations have not begun.
"We intend to hire additional employees throughout the third quarter to support anticipated growth," Gantt said.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $155.1 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter.
The reaffirmed capital-investment projection for fiscal 2021 is $605 million, consisting of: $275 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects, $290 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.
"While the company intends to return excess capital to its shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs, the priority for capital spending will continue to be strategic investments in capital expenditures to support the long-term profitable growth of its business," the company said.
