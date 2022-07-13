Ontex debuts Stokesdale manufacturing plant

Ontex Operations USA LLC held a grand-opening event Wednesday for its Stokesdale manufacturing plant. The new plant opens with nearly 100 workers.

Ontex, a Belgian manufacturer, makes adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products, for retailers and lifestyle brands.

The 250,000-square-foot plant is in South Rockingham Corporate Park, which is on a 350-acre site at Interstate 73 and N.C. 65 about 10 miles north of PTI.

Ontex pledged in May 2020 to create 403 jobs at the plant that recently launched its first production shift and is preparing for its second shift to begin.

If the company reached that workforce total, it would be a top-five private employer in Rockingham County.