Ontex plans April 22 job fair for Stokesdale plant

Ontex Operations USA LLC will hold on April 22 its fourth job fair for its Stokesdale manufacturing plant. Ontex makes adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at its facility at 9300 N.C. 65 in Stokesdale.

Ontex, a Belgian manufacturer, pledged in May 2020 to create 403 jobs at the plant that recently launched its first production shift and is preparing for its second shift to begin. If the company reached that workforce total, it would be a top-five private employer in Rockingham County.

The 250,000-square-foot plant is in South Rockingham Corporate Park, which is on a 350-acre site at Interstate 73 and N.C. 65 about 10 miles north of PTI.

Available positions include: maintenance technicians; machine operators; quality inspectors; forklift operators; and research and development.

Applicants also can call (336) 280-0004 or text “diaper” to “85000.” The average annual wage would be $40,130, compared with a county average of $35,146.

