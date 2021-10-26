 Skip to main content
Ontex to hold job fair in Greensboro
Ontex to hold job fair in Greensboro

Ontex Group will hold on Nov. 6 the first job fair for its Stokesdale manufacturing plant.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at Piedmont Triad International Airport, 645 S. Regional Road I-40 & N.C. 68.

Ontex, a Belgian manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, pledged in May 2020 to create 403 jobs at the plant. If the company reached that workforce total, it would be a top-five private employer in Rockingham County.

Ontex makes adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products.

The 250,000-square-foot plant will be in South Rockingham Corporate Park, which is on a 350-acre site at Interstate 73 and N.C. 65 about 10 miles north of PTI.

Available positions include: maintenance technicians; machine operators; quality Inspectors; forklift operators; and research and development. Applicants can also go through Indeed or call (336) 280-0004. The average annual wage would be $40,130, compared with a county average of $35,146.

