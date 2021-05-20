Opportunity zone home prices remain mixed in first quarter

The average home sale price began at $55,250, reached as high as $84,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and was at $78,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development.

The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has since fluctuated from a low of $80,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and was at $140,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Not reviewed for the fourth quarter were: Tract 2, in the central business district; Tract 3.02, the Kimberly Park neighborhood; Tract 7 contains Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem; Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood; Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport; and Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road.

Winston-Salem city officials consider opportunity zones as another “tool in the economic and community development toolbox that can be used to help spur private development and redevelopment in some of the areas in our community that have not seen the growth.”

“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”