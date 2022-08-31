Order cancellations continue to rise in home furnishings

New home-furnishings orders slumped for the 12th consecutive month during June, down 39.4% year over year to $2.07 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Wednesday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

However, orders were up 4.3% from $1.98 billion in May.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they were affected primarily during May and June by order cancellations from retailers.

"Business has slowed, not only in general but definitely in the furniture business," said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

"The cancellation of orders has shown up in a pretty big way in our survey, especially for those selling at the lower- and middle-price points. When cancellations exceed new orders, that is not a good sign."

Yet, Smith said "we think some companies that still have good backlogs may be able to weather the storm if the recession, assuming there is one, does not last too long."