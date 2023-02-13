An Oregon real-estate group has paid $2.25 million to purchase a 63.4-acre tract near Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 1827 Old Linwood Road.
The buyer is Linwood Estate Lexington LLC of Eugene, Ore. The seller is K2 Development NC LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
