The Orrell’s Cold Storage and Food Storage facilities in Linwood have been purchased for a combined $6.35 million by The Ben E. Smith Co., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are at 9827 N.C. 150 South and are a combined 5.56 acres containing a production facility.

The seller is Orrell’s Food Service Inc. of Linwood.

Orrell’s is a provider of high-quality food products and services to restaurants and other establishments.

Ben E. Smith, based in Fort Worth, Texas, could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the Orrell’s facilities.

The company says on its website that it is a provider of “fine food and premium beverage distribution" with the food division active in 15 states and the beverage division only in Texas.