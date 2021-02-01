Out-of-state buyers acquire two more Forsyth apartment complexes

The Salem Crossing and Salem South apartment complexes are the latest in Forsyth County to be sold to out-of-state buyers.

Salem Crossing, a 112-unit complex at 1111 Salem Valley Road in the Ardmore section of Winston-Salem, was sold for $4.76 million, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

Salem South, a 28-unit complex at 2920 Craven Road in Winston-Salem, was sold for $1.19 million.

The buyer of both properties is Salem Housing I LLC, based in Las Vegas.

The seller was Meneses Investment Group LLC for the Salem Crossing property and Tiago and Maria Meneses for the Salem South property. The deals were completed Jan. 7.

Baldwin Properties will manage the combined properties as Salem Crossing Apartments with the onsite office at the Salem Crossing office.

At least 54 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $558 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The previous most recent was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem.