Owner plans to sell three local apartment complexes

Arch Cos. disclosed Friday its intentions to sell three Winston-Salem apartment complexes – the Arcadian, the Arlington and the Charleston – and had hired JLL Capital Markets to market the properties.

The 285-unit Arcadian is at 1805 Franciscan Terrace. The 294-unit Arlington is at 3411 Old Vineyard Road. The 234-unit Charleston is at 1010 Oak Grove Road.

The three complexes are part of a potential six-property portfolio being offered by Arch that includes two in Jacksonville, Fla., and one in Charleston, S.C.

In December 2019, Arch affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.

Since 2018, a least 71 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $753.19 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.