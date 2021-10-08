 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owner plans to sell three local apartment complexes
0 Comments

Owner plans to sell three local apartment complexes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arch Cos. disclosed Friday its intentions to sell three Winston-Salem apartment complexes – the Arcadian, the Arlington and the Charleston – and had hired JLL Capital Markets to market the properties.

The 285-unit Arcadian is at 1805 Franciscan Terrace. The 294-unit Arlington is at 3411 Old Vineyard Road. The 234-unit Charleston is at 1010 Oak Grove Road.

The three complexes are part of a potential six-property portfolio being offered by Arch that includes two in Jacksonville, Fla., and one in Charleston, S.C.

In December 2019, Arch affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.

Since 2018, a least 71 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $753.19 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News