 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pa. group pays $3.37 million for Greensboro tracts
0 Comments

Pa. group pays $3.37 million for Greensboro tracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Pennsylvania real-estate investment group has paid $3.37 million to purchase eight primarily vacant tracts along Guilford College Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is Guilford Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. of Newton Square, Pa.

The seller is Hedgecock Builders Supply Co. of Greensboro.

The largest tract is 21.63 acres at 216 Guilford College Road.

The remaining tracts are a combined 15.76 acres. Those tracts are at 104, 104C, 110, 120, 212 and 218 Guilford College Road and 301 Hibler Road.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert