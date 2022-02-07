Pa. group pays $3.37 million for Greensboro tracts

A Pennsylvania real-estate investment group has paid $3.37 million to purchase eight primarily vacant tracts along Guilford College Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Guilford Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. of Newton Square, Pa.
The seller is Hedgecock Builders Supply Co. of Greensboro.
The largest tract is 21.63 acres at 216 Guilford College Road.
The remaining tracts are a combined 15.76 acres. Those tracts are at 104, 104C, 110, 120, 212 and 218 Guilford College Road and 301 Hibler Road.
