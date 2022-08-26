Pa. real-estate group pays $20.75M for 13 Greensboro tracts

A Pennsylvania industrial and office real-estate group has paid $20.75 million to purchase 13 properties in the Airpark East campus of Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are listed as 406, 416, 418, 420, 422, 424, 426 and 432-434 Gallimore Dairy roads and 7009, 7011, 7015, 7017, 7019 and 7021 Albert Pick roads.

The buyer is SPI TCM Airpark LLC, an affiliate of Somerset Properties of Lower Gwynedd, Pa. The seller is BCore Timber Office Owner LLC of New York City.

"With the Triad market experiencing a lack of supply in product like Airpark East, we believe that these assets are well-positioned for continued growth and will continue to attract local and regional businesses looking for well-located, quality flex space," said Arman Melikian, Somerset's acquisitions director.

Somerset already has a major real-estate presence in the Triad, including a 279,403-square-foot warehouse at 275 Northstar Drive in Rural Hall, and the 600-unit Village Resort apartments at 200 Village Crossing Lane.

There are 12 properties in High Point and an additional five in Greensboro owned by Somerset affiliates.