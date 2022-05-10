Packaging manufacturer plans 150 jobs at Concord plant

Max Solutions Inc., a specialty packaging manufacturer, said Tuesday it will create 150 jobs in Concord as part of $27 million capital investment in a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.

Max Solutions, founded in 2021, produces custom folding cartons, labels and inserts for the health care and consumer industries. The Concord plant will be its second in the U.S. along with a plant in Pennsylvania. It will primarily serve the Carolinas and Virginia.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $67,253, compared with Cabarrus County’s annual average wage of $43,687.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.25 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.