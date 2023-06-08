The Paintball Center property in Greensboro has been sold for $1.13 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday,
The property is at 3400-D W. Wendover Ave. in Wendover Business Park.
The buyer is Staudinger Properties LLC. The seller is the McLean Family LLC.
Richard Craver
