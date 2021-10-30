Pandemic changes what it means to be 'future ready" for Triad economy

A three-prong approach is driving the trend that Abernathy described at the shift to e-commerce, digitization of the workplace and corporate Darwinism.

“If you were not very good before this (the pandemic) all hit, you were hit hard and chances are you are not in business,” Abernathy said.

A recent study by ABB Ltd. cited by Abernathy found that 80% of workplaces have introduced or plan to increase their use of robots. Of that amount, 85% said COVID has been a game-changer.”

Robotics Industries Institute said there was a 64% year-over-year increase in robot orders during the fourth quarter of 2020.

“All of us have probably experienced the service side of this, whether it is hotel check-ins online, ordering your own fast food, or really remote-buying everything,” Abernathy said.

“You’ll see more of that in the healthcare and construction industries — two industries struggling to find workers and not known for being overly heavy in automation. There will be a lot more e-health.”

According to a Brookings Institution study released in January 2019, the Triad workforce may be among the most vulnerable in the country when it comes to the risk of losing a job to automation and artificial intelligence.