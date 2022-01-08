Pandemic complicated state migration patterns in 2021

“The first obviously is the path of the pandemic,” Faucher said.

“North Carolina should see very good economic and job growth, but that depends on an efficient rollout of the vaccines and caseloads falling through the spring, summer and fall.

“If the pandemic fails to recede, the North Carolina economy is likely to stagnate in 2021, and could even experience an outright contraction.”

The other factor is that “much of North Carolina’s growth over the past 20 years has come from strong in-migration from other states,” Faucher said.

“It is unclear whether the pandemic will change those patterns.

“But if in-migration falls, growth over the next few years in North Carolina is likely to weaken.”

The slipping of North Carolina in some in-migration rankings for 2021 should not be perceived as a slump, said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“North Carolina still had a positive net-inbound number; just not as strong relative to other states,” Walden said.