Pandemic complicated state migration patterns in 2021

North Carolina’s attractiveness as an in-migration destination appears to have cooled somewhat in 2021 as the gap between arrivals and departures shrank.
The state tumbled out of its usual top-10 ranking for inbound moves from another state, according to annual reports from national moving companies U-Haul and United Van Lines.
However, Allied Van Lines ranked North Carolina fourth for inbound moves.
The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced migration in a variety of ways, analysts say, as people have sometimes delayed a retirement move or worked from an out-of-state home for a North Carolina employer. On the other hand, people sometimes chose to leave high-density areas because of concerns about infection rates.
The state has dropped in the annual U-Haul report from first in 2015 to third in 2019, ninth in 2020 and 19th in 2021.
U-Haul said its one-way truck rental patterns for North Carolina showed a 15% increase in individuals moving from the state and a 14% increase in in-migration.
“Despite a more substantial year-over-year rise in departures, arriving customers still accounted for about 50.1% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in North Carolina during 2021 to keep it a top-20 state for netting do-it-yourself movers,” U-Haul said in a N.C.-specific report.
U-Haul said the top areas for in-migration traffic were the Triangle and Wilmington. It listed Kernersville and Winston-Salem in the 10 “other notable net-gain cities.”
The top-five in-migration states for U-Haul were Texas, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona.
Chuck Watson, president of U-Haul Co. of Raleigh, said in a statement that “because North Carolina’s workforce is so tech-heavy, many companies have allowed employees to work from home,” including out of state.
“The other part of that is North Carolina still giving people some freedom of movement. There are some restrictions and everyone is being cautious, but people are still able to work. That’s an asset.”
United Van Lines
United Van Lines ranked North Carolina as 13th for 2021 for inbound moves for its customers, down from sixth. It was United’s 45th annual migration report.
North Carolina’s migration pattern was 59% incoming and 41% departures out of 10,318 moves during 2021.
United’s top five for inbound moves percentage were Vermont (74% incoming), South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia and Florida.
When it comes to North Carolina, United said that “the pandemic continued to influence Americans’ decisions to move, as they relocated to lower-density areas and desired to be closer to family.”
“We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high-density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote,” said Michael Stoll, an economics professor at UCLA who consulted on the United survey.
“What’s more, amid the pandemic, many Generation Xers are retiring (often at a younger age than past generations), joining the baby boomer generation” in leaving the work force.
Allied and Zillow
The annual report from Allied Van Lines was joined for 2021 by real-estate appraisal and research firm Zillow.
North Carolina’s fourth-place ranking kept the state in the top five for the past five years.
Florida and Texas have swamped the top in-migration rankings the past four years.
Interestingly, those states were also the top two previous homes for people moving into North Carolina.
Not surprisingly, the top destinations in the state were Charlotte and Raleigh, even in spite of the surge in home prices and shrinking existing-home availability in both regions.
Winston-Salem was ranked eighth, while Greensboro was ninth.
“Movers in 2021 were even more motivated by sunshine and savings during the second year of COVID-19 and widespread working from home,” according to the joint report. “Out of the top-10 metros with the highest net in-migrations, two were in North Carolina.”
“Movers were also drawn toward more affordable digs, accelerating a trend that popped up in 2020. Across the U.S., home values in destination ZIP codes for movers were nearly $36,000 lower on average than where they came from.”
For example, the groups found that long-distance movers into Raleigh relocated into ZIP codes with $74,474 lower home values on average than where they moved from. Those who moved out of Raleigh went to ZIP codes where average home values are $16,188 higher than where they moved from.
In terms of Charlotte, long-distance movers relocated into ZIP codes with $90,621 lower home values on average than where they moved from. Those who moved out of Charlotte went to ZIP codes where average home values are $17,812 higher than where they moved from.
Local thoughts
Local economic and hospitality officials said the pandemic likely played the biggest role in the in-migration decline.
“I wouldn’t necessarily believe there’s any trend being established based on the numbers during a year in which we’re dealing with a pandemic,” said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem.
One of the major in-migration factors for Winston-Salem in recent years has been its reputation.
Recognition for the city has included being ranked No. 7 by U.S. News & World Report for 2020 and the second-best retirement option in North Carolina behind Asheville at No. 4.
Local civic and economic officials have embraced the city’s retirement recognition because the same lifestyle factors that attract seniors also are being sought by young professionals.
Those include lower cost of living and home prices, lower taxes, active arts and sports communities, higher-education stalwarts, downtown living and dining, and access to high-quality health care.
In 2013, Forbes magazine ranked the city among the country’s top 25 Best Places to Retire.
However, the pandemic may have dissuaded some retirees wanting to limit their exposure to COVID-19 from making the move to be closer to family, particularly grandchildren.
“In terms of retirees, remember that the tax structure in South Carolina and Florida are more attractive than North Carolina, subsequently that influences where retirees end up,” Geiger said.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., expects any lull to be short-lived, particularly when it comes to economic development projects bringing corporate and rank-and-file jobs to the community.
“In 2021, we saw one of the most active economic development periods in recent years with nearly $300 million in capital investment and 505 new jobs created through both incoming corporate relocation and existing industry expansion,” Owens said.
“We expect this interest from companies to locate and expand in Forsyth County to continue in 2022. Our current project pipeline includes more than 50 potential projects, about half of which are in advanced manufacturing with other significant interest from industries, including life sciences.”
Owens said Forsyth remains attractive to employers and employees because it offers a viable option for “industries (that) need a strong talent pool to fulfill hiring needs, and workers that want to locate where there are good career opportunities.”
“Forsyth County is able to meet both of those needs, and we are poised for growth in 2022.
“Forsyth County is on track to gain about 40,000 residents over 10 years, and is growing at a rate of over 7%.
Analysts’ thoughts
The attractiveness of North Carolina to newcomers in 2022 will be determined by two main factors, said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
“The first obviously is the path of the pandemic,” Faucher said.
“North Carolina should see very good economic and job growth, but that depends on an efficient rollout of the vaccines and caseloads falling through the spring, summer and fall.
“If the pandemic fails to recede, the North Carolina economy is likely to stagnate in 2021, and could even experience an outright contraction.”
The other factor is that “much of North Carolina’s growth over the past 20 years has come from strong in-migration from other states,” Faucher said.
“It is unclear whether the pandemic will change those patterns.
“But if in-migration falls, growth over the next few years in North Carolina is likely to weaken.”
The slipping of North Carolina in some in-migration rankings for 2021 should not be perceived as a slump, said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“North Carolina still had a positive net-inbound number; just not as strong relative to other states,” Walden said.
“One explanation for the slippage is that more moving occurred in 2021 due to the pandemic, meaning there were both more ‘gainer’ and ‘loser’ states. That is, the pandemic added another element to movement of households within the country, with some states experiencing more net-outflow or net-inflow than in normal times.”
Walden expressed confidence that when “whatever new normalcy takes hold, N.C. will regain a higher ranking.”
“Then, there’s also the element that the numbers differ based on what movers are included. For a final conclusion, we will have to wait for the census numbers.”
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376