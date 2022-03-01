Pandemic contributes to higher financial and claim totals for Blue Cross NC in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to increases in most key financial and claim metrics for Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. during 2021, the insurer reported Tuesday.
Revenue was up 8.1% year over year to $10.7 billion, while net income more than doubled from $260.5 million to $569.3 million.
Contributing to the higher net income was Blue Cross NC paying $370.9 million in local, state and federal taxes, compared with $544.6 million in 2020 and $431.3 million in 2019.
The insurer reported $8.2 billion in claims and medical expenses, up from $7.5 billion in 2020 and $7.3 billion in 2019.
“While many industries are just now feeling the effects of inflation, Blue Cross NC has been working to address rising medical costs for years,” Mitch Perry, the insurer's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
“Our fiscal preparation and focus on making health care better, simpler, and more affordable for our members helped us keep rates stable, but there is still more work to do as inflation and drug prices continue to rise.”
COVID-19-related claims more than doubled, rising from $185 million in 2020 to $378 million in 2021.
"About 75% of those costs is treatment related, and a big driver of that is ICU services, which are more expensive services," Perry said.
Altogether, Blue Cross NC said it provided a combined $1.2 billion in COVID-related expenses in 2020 and 2021. This included claims, member, provider and community direct and indirect financial support.
"As more of the population has gotten vaccinated, the less severity we're seeing in cases in the second half of the year. With both surges, it became more about patient volume touching the healthcare system," Perry said.
"The lower vaccination rates among those under 65 lines up with higher treatment expenses for those patients."
"There were things we could not project (with the delta and omicron surges) going into 2021, and those expenses were more than we expected," Perry said. "But, we were able to effectively manage through it.
"The main thing we learned was to be flexible with all the surges and continued to evolve in how we work, including at home and in more hybrid ways, to become more efficient and productive.
"Our employees have preferred to work in that environment, and there is some cost savings as a result," Perry said.
The pandemic contributed to an 11.1% year-over-year jump in members to 4.29 million.
The biggest factor was having 438,715 Healthy Blue Medicaid enrollees statewide from the state's Medicaid transformation program that went into effect July 1. It's the largest beneficiary base of the five pre-paid health plans.
Blue Cross NC said it experienced three highest health-care cost months in its history during 2021, in part because of the expanding membership, but also per-member claims also increased related to pandemic and rising drug costs.
"Claims data shows members did not defer wellness and preventive care in 2021 as some did in 2020, with claims largely returning to pre-pandemic levels," the insurer said.
Drug costs rose by 10% in 2021, driven by a 15% increase in the cost of specialty drugs, such as antidiabetics and those used to treat autoimmune and dermatological conditions.
“Even as the price tags on medicine and treatment are rising, we were able to keep costs steady for our members,” Perry said. "We were pleased that our members were able to get the care they needed.
“Investments, innovation in new payment models and strong collaboration with providers, doctors and hospitals are critical to making health care more affordable in the future.”
Another significant new expense was spending $76 million on telehealth services in 2021, unchanged from 2020, but up more than 7,500% over 2019.
Blue Cross NC said the pandemic “is driving long-term changes in how doctors and patients use and value telehealth.”
Blue Cross NC’s did not separate reporting of investment income in its last three annual reports, though Perry said the insurer benefited from "strong management of the company’s investment portfolio."
Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
The Blue Premier initiative generated $197 million in cost savings in 2021, on top of $153 million in cost savings in 2020. Those savings also come from "quality improvements and a slowdown in the rate of spending on health care."
Blue Cross said that it has 5.75 months of funds in reserves. State law requires a minimum of three months and a maximum of six.
