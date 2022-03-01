Pandemic contributes to higher financial and claim totals for Blue Cross NC in 2021

Altogether, Blue Cross NC said it provided a combined $1.2 billion in COVID-related expenses in 2020 and 2021. This included claims, member, provider and community direct and indirect financial support.

"As more of the population has gotten vaccinated, the less severity we're seeing in cases in the second half of the year. With both surges, it became more about patient volume touching the healthcare system," Perry said.

"The lower vaccination rates among those under 65 lines up with higher treatment expenses for those patients."

"There were things we could not project (with the delta and omicron surges) going into 2021, and those expenses were more than we expected," Perry said. "But, we were able to effectively manage through it.

"The main thing we learned was to be flexible with all the surges and continued to evolve in how we work, including at home and in more hybrid ways, to become more efficient and productive.

"Our employees have preferred to work in that environment, and there is some cost savings as a result," Perry said.

The pandemic contributed to an 11.1% year-over-year jump in members to 4.29 million.