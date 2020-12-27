Pandemic dominates Triad economy, tops Top 10 business stories for 2020

As much as we are fatigued with COVID-19, no one still has a real feel for when the pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.

The Triad and North Carolina are in the midst of a fragile recovery from last summer when unemployment rates reached levels not seen since the 1970s.

Nearly a third of North Carolina's 4.3 million workers have filed at least one unemployment benefit claim. Hundreds of thousands have had their state and federal benefits exhausted, many since late June.

We've been frustratingly and begrudgingly living under public-gathering restrictions designed to reduce community spread of the coronavirus.

It's been hard at times to seeing benefits of the sacrifices made.

Many local businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, have gone out of business from lack of customers, cluttered supply lines, inability to access a viable loan option, workforce departures and an inflexible business model.

Some of those who have survived question how much longer they can keep their doors open, particular with a statewide curfew closing more businesses at 9 or 10 p.m.