Pandemic dominates Triad economy, tops Top 10 business stories for 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic, to no one's surprise, landed at the top of the Winston-Salem Journal’s ranking of the Top 10 area business stories for 2020.
There were several other strong contenders: Atrium Health completing its acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; the uncertain present and future of Hanes Mall; K&W Cafeterias Inc. filing for bankruptcy protection; and Novant Health Inc.'s expansion plans into the Wilmington market.
Yet, there's little doubt that the pandemic overshadowed all of them, whether from the toll on unemployed and furloughed area workers, the quest for federal and state relief loans for businesses, or the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods chicken-processing plant in Wilkesboro.
As has been the case in recent years, the final rankings include both potential developments and actual transactions. The Journal again put more emphasis on results than on possibilities.
However, the uncertainty surrounding Hanes Mall and K&W were enough to gain prominent rankings.
No escaping COVID-19
For the past nine months, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated most aspects of our lives, particularly on the socioeconomic and public-health sides.
The 2020 economic downturn goes by several nicknames, such as Viral Recession, the Great Suppression, the Great Lockdown, Great Virus Crisis and Pandecession.
As much as we are fatigued with COVID-19, no one still has a real feel for when the pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
The Triad and North Carolina are in the midst of a fragile recovery from last summer when unemployment rates reached levels not seen since the 1970s.
Nearly a third of North Carolina's 4.3 million workers have filed at least one unemployment benefit claim. Hundreds of thousands have had their state and federal benefits exhausted, many since late June.
We've been frustratingly and begrudgingly living under public-gathering restrictions designed to reduce community spread of the coronavirus.
It's been hard at times to seeing benefits of the sacrifices made.
Many local businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, have gone out of business from lack of customers, cluttered supply lines, inability to access a viable loan option, workforce departures and an inflexible business model.
Some of those who have survived question how much longer they can keep their doors open, particular with a statewide curfew closing more businesses at 9 or 10 p.m.
Others like Hanesbrands Inc. and Renfro Brands shifted to new products and services, such as manufacturing protective masks and hospital gowns.
The arrival of promising COVID-19 vaccines, expected to be available to the general public in the spring, is bolstering hope that a sustainable economic rebound is on the horizon.
We hope.
Wake Forest Baptist joins Atrium
After 18 months of quiet negotiations, Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist confirmed Oct. 9 they were combining into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.
When the Winston-Salem and Charlotte health care systems announced their collaboration in April 2019, the stated main goal was opening a medical school in Charlotte.
Yet, there was an underlining sense that there could be much more to their combination.
That was proven correct when Atrium pledged $3.4 billion in planned investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities over the next 10 years.
Atrium said $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities, including the construction of a new care tower at Wake Forest Baptist and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.
The systems have touted a vision of forming a Silicon Valley-type innovation corridor between the two cities, with Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school becoming “the academic core of Atrium.”
The combined Atrium will have more than 70,000 employees and expects more than 15 million patient interactions annually. Wake Forest Baptist is Forsyth County’s largest employer with about 13,000 employees.
The systems have not responded when asked about how the combined entity would affect the local Wake Forest Baptist workforce, particularly administrative and back office jobs.
Whither Hanes Mall?
Hanes Mall turned 45 during 2020, crossing into bittersweet middle-age territory.
One of the largest enclosed shopping centers in the state, Hanes Mall remains the top consumer destination for Forsyth County and Northwest N.C.
Yet, it is struggling to maintain traffic patterns, down two of its five long-term anchors in the past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped accelerate consumers' buying patterns online.
On the bright side: there were the relatively quick sales of the former Sears and Macy’s department store spaces to high-profile Winston-Salem businesses Novant Health Inc. and Truliant Federal Credit Union, respectively.
Truliant is expected to unveil its new operation in 2021. Its goal is having more than 550 employees in the mall space, compared with 425 employees on its nearby headquarters campus.
Novant, meanwhile, has been silent about its plans for the former Sears space except for placing signage at the indoor entrances.
Yet, there's a potential closing of another anchor, J.C. Penney, that could be the biggest blow given the store’s central location in the mall.
The mall's owner and operators, CBL Properties, faces its own uncertainty after entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.
The mall also is being challenged by a series of violent incidents on its property in the past 2½ years that has prompted local law-enforcement agencies to pledge to ramp up their presence for at least the holiday shopping season.
Closing time for K&W?
The fate of K&W Cafeteria Inc., a staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, also is uncertain following the company's filing for bankruptcy protection Sept. 2.
It was the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the pandemic.
After gaining permission in November to conduct a sale of its assets, the company had an auction set, only to back off after considering potential offers as inadequate.
The latest statement from K&W's owners is they want to retain its business assets, continue operations at certain locations and sell certain non-business assets.
K&W currently has 18 restaurants, including three in Winston-Salem and 14 in North Carolina.
K&W said it had 1,035 employees when it entered bankruptcy. Its latest count lists 834 employees.
A third hub for Novant
Novant is set to spread its corporate wings to a third hub in North Carolina, agreeing to spend $5.3 billion to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
The New Hanover system comprises 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
After gaining final approval in October from the New Hanover Board of Commissioners, Novant is awaiting permission from the state Attorney General's Office for the purchase. The closing process is expected to take several months but is projected to be completed by June 30.
Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, said in July that Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
Novant has agreed to form at the New Hanover hospital its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school.
Novant supports the New Hanover hospital's plans for a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital near the Pender County line.
Amazon arrives in Triad
The July opening of Amazon's 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville came with little public fanfare, but significant workforce and economic impact.
The capital investment on the Guilford County facility has been estimated by site-selection officials as more than $150 million.
Amazon has pledged to hire more than 1,000 full-time workers for the center at 1656 Old Greensboro Road.
An affiliate Amazon Logistics opened in August a delivery station in Kernersville to offer last-mile delivery capabilities to customers in Forsyth County. The station has a workforce of several hundred full- and part-time workers.
Last-mile delivery services tend to focus on certain time-sensitive shipments. Amazon’s local last-mile service utilizes Amazon delivery vans or employees driving personal vehicles.
The Amazon vans have since become as ubiquitous in the Triad as UPS and FedEx trucks.
Economic dry spell
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County end 2020 struggling to attract and land major economic-development projects from out-of-state corporations.
In recent years, it's been difficult for most of North Carolina to compete with the two economic juggernauts of Charlotte and the Triangle for projects yielding hundreds, if not thousands, of new jobs.
Yet, neighboring Triad counties have secured game-changing job and capital investment commitments during the pandemic.
Headlining projects include: United Parcel Services in Alamance and Guilford counties (combined 592 jobs, $316.4 million investment); Nestle Purina PetCare in Eden (300 jobs, $450 million); Ontex Group in Rockingham (403 jobs, $96 million); and Prepac Manufacturing in Whitsett (201 jobs, $27.1 million).
Meanwhile, the only 2020 recruitment success story for Forsyth is Canadian manufacturer Durisol Ltd. planning to spend $4.5 million to renovate a 51,728-square-foot building in Rural Hall to make noise-barrier products.
The dichotomy is nothing new to Winston-Salem and Forsyth civic and economic officials.
"Our focus is on creating an environment for new business start-ups and business expansion," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in November. "Typically, recruitment of new companies only makes up 10% of new job growth."
However, with several medium-to-large private-sector employers trimming their workforces in 2020, landing new projects will take on increased urgency as the local economy hopes to rebound as the COVID-19 vaccines become readily available to the general public.
Raytheon roller-coaster ride
The completion of United Technologies Corp.'s megadeal for Raytheon Co. in April could not have come at a more challenging time for the new global aeronautical manufacturing giant.
The combined company, with the new name of Raytheon Technologies Corp., inherited about 1,500 employees with its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem.
Before the new Raytheon could catch its collective corporate breath, the pandemic nearly grounded the U.S. and global airline sectors.
With passenger boardings plunging with travel restrictions and an overall societal leeriness to fly, Raytheon experienced a reduction in orders for new and replacement products.
A sharp decline in profit ensued amid the company's taking more than $1 billion in acquisition and restructuring charges since the completion of the deal. Furloughs and job cuts followed, including an unspecified total locally.
On Sept. 16, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes told analysts the company planned to double the number of job cuts in its commercial-airline and corporate operations from 8,500 to 15,000. On Sept. 18, Raytheon said most of the job cuts affecting its Collins division had been made.
"We don't expect commercial air traffic to return to 2019 levels until at least 2023 and that's of course depending upon the timing of a widely distributed vaccine," Hayes said.
Who owns 'Tru-'
The answer is that we still don't know after a settlement was reached in July in a contentious trademark-infringement lawsuit involving Truliant Federal Credit Union and Truist Financial Corp.
Both parties have declined to disclose the terms, which were sealed by a federal judge at both institutions' request.
Truliant filed the complaint June 17, 2019, against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 6.
At the time of the proposed settlement, Truliant had narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces that it shares with the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
The accusations and rhetoric was bitter at times, particularly demonstrated in the back and forth of their legal filings.
Truliant wanted any Truist-branded products to be destroyed. Truliant also wanted to be awarded any profits made via the Truist brand as compensatory monetary damages and was requesting punitive damages.
Truist said in a May defense brief filing that establishing its name and brand has cost about $125 million to date.
Truist claimed the Truliant brand “by itself does not have commercial strength” and is “just one mark in a crowded field.”
Standing on its own
Wake Forest University took a calculated risk in February when it removed its name and brand from the 2.1-million-square-foot Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.
Officials with Innovation Quarter, with an overall workforce of more than 3,400, said it was ready to stand on its own among its U.S. and global innovation peers.
The district gained a momentum boost in October when Atrium Health, shortly after completing its acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist, pledged to establish an eye institute in the lightly developed southern district. The eye institute is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.
Joines said in April 2019 that Wake Forest officials have been told that Atrium will dedicate “millions of dollars” in federal research funds for Winston-Salem and the innovation quarter.
“Nothing about the new branding changes the commitments that Wake Forest has made to downtown Winston-Salem," university President Nathan Hatch said in a February statement.
