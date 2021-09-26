Pandemic inspires local couple to open salon, spa training centers

Did this effort spring out of a job loss or furlough, either yours or your students, or a previous employer going out of business or just not needing as many workers?

Answer: I believe a piece of our rapid growth was a result of other people’s job changing experiences.

As workplaces were shut down and people were laid off, they had a chance to reflect on other options for their livelihoods that better suited their hopes and dreams.

We had countless phone calls and dozens of enrollments from people who said things like, “I’ve always wanted a career in beauty. Losing my job has prompted me to seek this.”

What niches do you believe you are filling with your startup?

Answer: We are providing people with the skills to enter a career that has a 17% projected growth according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many of our graduated have entered this marketplace as independent business owners, thereby further exploding the local economy.

All of our students have come from marginalized populations — we have had one male graduate; he is a Black man.