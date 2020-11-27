Pandemic, online competition challenge Black Friday's relevance locally

"We've come out for years early on Black Friday as much to people-watch as to bargain hunt. It's nice feeling like you don't have to wrestle with someone to get the doorbuster you want, but it's also a little disappointing."

Terry said she was glad Hanes Mall not only was closed Thanksgiving, but that most stores waited until 7 a.m. to open for Black Friday.

"I was expecting to have to lose some sleep as I have in the past, so to waking up close to normal was welcomed," Terry said.

Smith said she thinks the decision to avoid a middle-of-the-night Black Friday opening was "because a lot of stores are struggling financially."

"They probably didn't want to be open any earlier than they have to during the pandemic so to minimize their employee and cleaning costs."

Making sure

The lure of the PlayStation5 console was enough to convince Jorian Stevens to wait in line from 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the GameStop store at 1036 Hanes Mall Blvd. By the time GameStop opened at 7 a.m. Friday, there were about 40 people in line.

"You can't get them online because the bots get them the second they go on sale, and they show up at three to four times at resale sites," Stevens said.