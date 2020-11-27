Pandemic, online competition challenge Black Friday's relevance locally

The significantly smaller lines — if there were any at all — outside local big-box and department stores appeared to signal either the end of an era for Black Friday, or the reality that it has become just a watered-down holiday-shopping day.
Need evidence?
Best Buy traditionally has been the site for the biggest lines and longest first-in-line wait for doorbuster deals for decades.
In the not-so-distance past, consumers had been willing to camp out in tents for days, oftentimes in freezing conditions, to get a coveted video-game console, increasingly larger televisions, and appliances — the latter two categories often at deep discounts for limited quantity.
There would be thousands in line, stretching to the neighboring hotel parking lots, when the doors opened.
This time around, the first individuals in line got there at 3:30 a.m., just 1½ hours before the 5 a.m. opening. There were about 50 in line as Black Friday began there.
Xitlali Marcial and Victor Peralta, both from Winston-Salem, said they hoped being first in line at Best Buy increased the possibility of buying one of the hottest gift items — a $499.99 PlayStation PS5 that has been sold out on its website for weeks.
"I really hope they have it here because they said they would be restocked by Black Friday," Peralta said. "I typically don't like to wait in line."
Marcial said she was surprised to be first in line at Best Buy.
"I thought for sure there would be people camped out at least overnight," Marcial said.
"Maybe the pandemic has something to do with that, and I'm glad to see people are masking up and staying six feet apart."
Other shorter lines
The first person in line at Target showed up at 6:05 a.m., less than an hour before the 7 a.m. opening.
By the time Target's doors opened, there were close to 100 waiting, but not close to previous lines that snaked to the end of the shopping center several football fields away.
The same scenario held true for Belk's 7 a.m. opening, which had a late-forming customer line and about 75 at its peak.
Customers for JCPenney's 5 a.m. opening didn't even bother to wait in line, staying in their cars until employees unlocked the doors. About 20 minutes later, employees still appeared to outnumber customers.
"Between online shopping and the pandemic, Black Friday is definitely on life-support this year," said Melinda Cartwright as she waited in line at Best Buy with her friend Erin Draughan, both from Mount Airy.
"We're both nurses, and we're around COVID-19 every day, so we're not going to let it keep us from something we enjoy doing. You just have to be smart about shopping and mask up.
"But, I do see fear in a lot of people. I just wish people would just do what they're asking us to do, and we would all be safer."
Smaller is better?
Shoppers said they were surprised and/or pleased that Black Friday crowds were smaller, if they could be called crowds at all at some retailers.
Those interviewed by the Winston-Salem Journal said several factors likely were in play: consumers following the advice of medical experts to avoid large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic; online shopping being so prevalent and convenient; and a lack of compelling doorbusters given pseudo-Black Friday sales had been going on for weeks.
"We knew that JCPenney would not be crowded, so we figured it would be the best place to start," said Amanda Farmer of Winston-Salem. She was accompanied by four teens and preteens.
"We do Black Friday every year for about five to six hours. I know there are good deals online, especially on Cyber Monday, but I'm still one who likes to touch what I'm buying and I still believe the best deals are in the stores."
Farmer said the crowds were smaller because of fear of the pandemic, not as much about getting exposed yourself, but perhaps bringing it home to an elderly relative.
Smaller crowds meant "fewer crazy people to deal with," said Katie Terry of Clemmons, who was shopping at Hanes Mall with Brandi Smith of Pfafftown.
"We've come out for years early on Black Friday as much to people-watch as to bargain hunt. It's nice feeling like you don't have to wrestle with someone to get the doorbuster you want, but it's also a little disappointing."
Terry said she was glad Hanes Mall not only was closed Thanksgiving, but that most stores waited until 7 a.m. to open for Black Friday.
"I was expecting to have to lose some sleep as I have in the past, so to waking up close to normal was welcomed," Terry said.
Smith said she thinks the decision to avoid a middle-of-the-night Black Friday opening was "because a lot of stores are struggling financially."
"They probably didn't want to be open any earlier than they have to during the pandemic so to minimize their employee and cleaning costs."
Making sure
The lure of the PlayStation5 console was enough to convince Jorian Stevens to wait in line from 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the GameStop store at 1036 Hanes Mall Blvd. By the time GameStop opened at 7 a.m. Friday, there were about 40 people in line.
"You can't get them online because the bots get them the second they go on sale, and they show up at three to four times at resale sites," Stevens said.
"The GameStop ad said they would have at least two per store, and I was determined I was going to be one of the two here even though we missed out on Thanksgiving and family time."
Stevens said he was a little concerned that the store or local law enforcement officers might limit how long they could camp out because of the pandemic.
"I'm not all that concerned about COVID, but if someone were to come up and cough at me, I'd be pretty upset.
When Stevens was asked who he was getting the console for, "are you kidding? It's for me. I'm not going to wait at all."
"I'll install it, get a little sleep and then go at it."
