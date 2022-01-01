Pandemic prompts half-full, half-empty economic forecasting for 2022

Seldom has the proverbial half-full, half-empty debate been more applicable than trying to forecast the 2022 local and statewide economic pictures.
On one hand, some analysts, economists and civic leaders are hopeful that the surprising rebound in many sectors will continue and expand during 2022.
On the other hand, it may be a fool’s errand to offer any economic projections, particularly if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in new waves for much of 2022.
“Of course, the wild card of the pandemic makes reading the economic tea leaves even trickier than usual,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“A new, more deadly variant could easily upend the progress that’s been made over the last year.”
Mike Fox, president of Piedmont Triad Partnership, said that “all across the 17-county Carolina Core, our economic developers’ current prospect list is as robust as it has ever been.”
Fox cited foremost the decision by Toyota Motor North America Inc. to invest $1.29 billion to build an automotive electric battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite in Liberty where it will create 1,750 jobs.
“The Carolina Core’s three other megasites — Piedmont Triad International Airport, Chatham-Siler City advanced manufacturing site and Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure — are getting significant attention and are also primed for large transformative projects.”
PTI’s megasite is said to be under consideration as the site of a potential high-yield economic-development project involving Boom Supersonic of Denver and potentially 1,750 jobs.
Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI. A Boom decision could be made between mid-January and mid-March.
“We have every reason to believe our region’s recent economic-development achievements will continue at an impressive pace in 2022,” Fox said.
Another viewpoint is that state and national policymakers “appear to have come to believe that they have to choose between suppressing the pandemic and growing the economy, and they have decided to put the economy first and let the virus rip through society,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“This is a false choice that will not help the economy, and instead will create needless disease, disability and death.”
Ups and downs
Wells Fargo Securities economists, including senior economist Mark Vitner, said in their 2022 forecast that “the global economy continues to be whipsawed by the ups and downs of the pandemic.”
“The initial collapse in economic activity was followed by sharp rebounds as economies reopened amid strong policy support.
“But economic growth has waxed and waned as new (COVID-19) case counts continue to fluctuate, and the imbalances that have arisen have led to an almost-forgotten phenomenon: inflation.”
The Wells Fargo economists project U.S. real Gross Domestic Product will grow by 4.4% in 2022, but will be offset by consumer price inflation exceeding 5%.
“Meaningful increases in aggregate demand, coupled with gummed-up supply chains, have led to the highest inflation rates that many economies have experienced in a generation,” the economists said. “Will economies be able to restore some semblance of ‘balance’ in the foreseeable future?”
The economists said the omicron variant “clouds the outlook, but we do not believe it will lead to wide-scale lockdowns à la the early days of the pandemic.”
“There seems to be little public support for the re-imposition of onerous restrictions.
“But the variant poses a downside risk to our GDP growth forecast and an upside risk to our inflation forecast, which are difficult to quantify until we know more about its virulence.”
Vitner said a ripple effect from the pandemic is likely to be “a substantial increase in economic development announcements in 2022” and beyond.
“Businesses are striving to build resiliency to their supply chains, which means we should see more reshoring of manufacturing operations.
“The Triad is well positioned to benefit from this, as it is a relatively low-cost place to do business and has seen considerable investment in its highway infrastructure, which has increased access to the rest of the country.”
Optimistic outlook
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said that “we’re happy with the economic indicators we are seeing heading into 2022.”
“In terms of employment growth, Winston-Salem is outperforming similar-sized metros with a growth rate of 3.5% over the past year. The Triad is the fourth fastest growing smaller metro in the nation for attracting entrepreneurs, with a nearly 25% uptick in new business applications since 2019.
“These kinds of indicators are favorable for attracting new and continued investments from businesses of all sizes, as it means there is talent available here and the city is growing, yet it remains affordable.”
Owens said among the chamber’s priorities is working with local partners “to identify suitable sites for economic development and get them shovel-ready.”
“I believe we will see a lot of investment in Forsyth County in 2022, particularly in the advanced manufacturing and life sciences industries,” Owens said.
The Triad’s advantages in total cost of living, cost of doing business, the cost of higher education, natural amenities and climate will continue to place a favorable spotlight on the region, said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“North Carolina has the momentum to have another good economic year in 2022, although somewhat less robust than in 2021,” Walden said. “In 2021, the state was fourth-fastest in total population growth and was also a leader for in-migration of households from other states.
“Aggregate production should increase 3.5% in 2002 with 100,000 net new jobs will be created. Unemployment will end the year at near 3.6% (compared with 3.9% in November).
“The fastest growing sectors for jobs will be hospitality and leisure services, professional and business services, and technology.”
Walden said the Triad, particularly suburban counties Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Randolph, should benefit from companies determining that they offer more cost-effective options than Charlotte and the Triangle.
“As the economy grows and prime sites in large metropolitan areas become relatively more expensive, there’s a natural incentive for investors to look for less costly locations,” Walden said.
“If the geographic availability of high-speed internet significantly expands in 2022, less-populated regions could also share in faster growth ... in business and population expansion.”
Pessimistic outlook
Those taking a half-empty approach to 2022 cite worries that the highly transmissible omicron variant could last longer than expected, and even more contagious variants could follow as long as there remains a significant number of unvaccinated individuals.
“Case numbers are shattering records even though an estimated 85% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated,” Quinterno said.
“It is only a matter of time that the sheer number of sick people will overwhelm health-care capacities and disrupt the economy in several ways.”
From a workforce perspective, Quinterno said the next rounds of COVID-19 outbreaks “will force increasing numbers of workers to stay home following their own illness or the illness of their children.”
“Fear of contagion also may lead many workers, especially those with health conditions, to exit the labor force out of fear for their own well-being. Outbreaks likely will lead to reductions in economic activity due to voluntary restrictions.”
Quinterno offered the example of “why would someone want to go to a restaurant if they have no way of knowing whether the staff or clientele are sick?”
He said consumers would have to determine their risk tolerance for interacting with staff “whose infections may not have been detected yet, or because they returned to work or social life prematurely due to the CDC’s inexplicable decision to shorten isolation and quarantine periods based on an honor system that requires no form of testing.”
Quinterno said it’s highly unlikely that Congress or the N.C. legislature will enact another round of pandemic relief benefits in 2022, particularly reviving federal unemployment benefits that expired Sept. 4.
“What we probably will get is a hodgepodge of light federal guidance, state and local public health actions, and employer requirements, many of which will not be rooted in science and prove contradictory, while also varying widely from one place to another,” Quinterno said.
Walden said that although COVID-19 and additional variants “may cause some curtailments of public events and increased efforts for more vaccinations, I don’t expect them to result in the business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders of spring 2020.”
“Instead, I foresee us developing greater means and methods for coping with COVID, while at the same time allowing most of life to continue.
“But, of course, this optimistic outlook will be proven wrong if a deadlier and more unpredictable variant emerges,” Walden said.
Retaining wage gains
If 2021 showed promise for private industry choosing to increase their entry-level pay to address worker shortages, 2022 may be measured by “whether working people will be able to extend and secure some of the gains,” McHugh said.
“We’re starting to see wage growth that actually reaches some of the lowest paid North Carolinians, which hasn’t been the case for a long time.
“Many families were kept solvent by different forms of federal aid, which in turn buoyed consumer spending to keep the recovery on track, but it’s unclear what will happen in the next year.”
McHugh said he does not expect the Republican-controlled General Assembly — which has declined since 2011 to address raising the state’s minimum wage — “to put in place safeguards for some of the gains that low-wage workers are making right now.”
“If we ensure wage gains are durable and broadly experienced, the increased consumer buying power can make the recovery even stronger.”
The recovery thus far has not erased racial barriers to employment, McHugh said.
“Without intentional policy choices, that’s unlikely to change in 2022,” he said.
“Even as employers complain about not being able to find workers, there are barriers facing working people of color that many white people do not have to contend with.”
Housing perspective
The local single-family residential housing market closed 2021 with sale prices at their highest level since 2003, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The latest monthly transactions totals show the average home closing price in the Winston-Salem area was $278,091 in November and $263,737 in October. By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago, even with a shrinking supply of existing single-family homes and a trend toward constructing more apartment complexes than single-family residential developments.
There have been growing concerns that the rising sale prices are shrinking the pool of potential buyers, particularly young adults and those who can’t afford a 5% to 10% down payment amid tighter lending standards.
Walden said the local housing market should remain vibrant through most of the first half of 2022.
However, he cautioned there could be a drop-off in the second half “as the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate hikes take effect.”
“How much of a pullback will depend on how high rates are pushed.”
Vitner said that for homebuilders, “this is truly a tale-of-two-cities environment.”
“Demand is extraordinarily strong, but builders are constantly playing whack-a-mole with supply shortages.”
Vitner said the housing market is expected to “gradually work its way back into balance” in 2022.
“There are an unusually large number of single-family homes and apartment projects currently under way. Project timelines have been stretched out because of persistent supply shortages.”
“As more projects are completed, price appreciation and rent increases should moderate somewhat. That does not mean we will not continue to see outsized gains in home prices and rents; they simply will rise a little less rapidly than they did in 2021.”
Political influence
Having a state budget in place for 2021-22 and likely 2022-23 “should mean good news for the economy,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
The state budget bill signed into law Nov. 18 by Gov. Roy Cooper represented the fruits from the first earnest negotiations over a Republican-sponsored budget bill involving Cooper and Democratic leadership since Cooper took office in January 2017.
Although Cooper was not able to get top-priority Medicaid expansion in Senate Bill 105, he said “funding for high speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water, and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”
“I will continue to fight for progress where this budget falls short, but believe that, on balance, it is an important step in the right direction.”
Kokai said the Triad and state economies will begin to gain in 2022 the benefits from the approval of ending the state’s corporate tax rate by 2028. It was a major victory on a quest Republicans have been pursuing since the early 2000s.
The current rate of 2.5% already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate tax rate.
“State lawmakers have been able to resume their nearly decade-long effort to make North Carolina’s tax system as competitive as possible,” Kokai said.
“Reforms included in the latest state budget are gradual. But business owners and entrepreneurs with an eye to the future will see that North Carolina’s tax structure is moving in the right direction.
“That could make the difference in 2022 as businesses make decisions about expansion and relocation.”
Kokai said that while coronavirus “could stunt economic growth, much more worrisome is the potential government reaction.”
“If officials move back toward the direction of shutdowns and mandates, there’s no doubt that will limit economic growth. Policymakers must keep that trade-off in mind as they consider how to protect people’s health.
“As for inflation, anyone who lived through the 1970s knows how rising prices can hurt consumers and producers,” Kokai said. “To the extent that inflation remains a significant threat in 2022, it will impact the N.C. economy.”
