Pandemic prompts half-full, half-empty economic forecasting for 2022

“Case numbers are shattering records even though an estimated 85% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated,” Quinterno said.

“It is only a matter of time that the sheer number of sick people will overwhelm health-care capacities and disrupt the economy in several ways.”

From a workforce perspective, Quinterno said the next rounds of COVID-19 outbreaks “will force increasing numbers of workers to stay home following their own illness or the illness of their children.”

“Fear of contagion also may lead many workers, especially those with health conditions, to exit the labor force out of fear for their own well-being. Outbreaks likely will lead to reductions in economic activity due to voluntary restrictions.”

Quinterno offered the example of “why would someone want to go to a restaurant if they have no way of knowing whether the staff or clientele are sick?”