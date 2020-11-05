Pandemic-related expenses push down Hanesbrands' third-quarter profit

A slight decline in sales and additional COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses resulted in a 44.2% decline in Hanesbrands Inc.'s third-quarter net income to $103.3 million.
Diluted earnings were 29 cents, down from 51 cents from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 42 cents, representing $52.5 million in COVID-19 related expenses and other planned restructuring expenses. Those expenses included restarting its production supply chain after it was halted during the early stages of the pandemic
The average earnings forecast was 36 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hanesbrands benefited from a third-quarter income tax expense of $22.1 million, compared with $30.8 million a year ago.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Third-quarter sales were down 3.1% year-over-year to $1.81 billion.
Innerwear sales jumped 41% year over year to $792.6 million. International sales were down 4.7% to $632.1 million. Activewear sales fell 27.1% to $324.4 million, reflecting the ending in January 2020 of the C9 Champion line with Target.
Steve Bratspies, Hanesbrands' chief executive, said in a statement that the company "saw significant improvements across our business and exceeded our expectations for sales, profits and cash flow from operations."
We saw particularly strong performance in our U.S. Innerwear and global Champion businesses, and I’m encouraged by our momentum even as we continue to operate in a challenging environment."
Bratspies cautioned that Hanesbrands is conducting "an in-depth review of our business as we build our growth strategy. Parts of our strategy will begin to unfold in the fourth quarter."
Hanesbrands completed during the second quarter production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the pandemic. The company also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.
Altogether, those face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue.
Also during the second quarter, Hanesbrands said it had decided to sell those same products to businesses and consumers. The products, sold under the Champion and Hanes brands, feature all-cotton, nylon and polyester blend face masks. They are available online, in retail stores and in Hanesbrands outlet stores.
The company projected in July more than $152 million in PPE sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020.
However, during just the third quarter, Hanesbrands reported $179 million in global PPE sales. It is projected $50 million in fourth-quarter PPE sales.
Hanesbrands resumed quarterly earnings guidance, saying it "reflects continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is based on the current business environment, including the recently implemented COVID-related restrictions in Europe."
The guidance, however, "does not reflect any potential impact to the consumer or operating environments should governments or businesses institute additional lockdowns and store closings."
Hanesbrands projects fourth-quarter sales of between $1.6 billion and $1.66 billion, reflecting a potential 7% sales decline compared with a year ago.
It projects diluted earnings between 24 and 29 cents, and adjusted earnings between 25 and 30 cents.
