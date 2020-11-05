Pandemic-related expenses push down Hanesbrands' third-quarter profit

Steve Bratspies, Hanesbrands' chief executive, said in a statement that the company "saw significant improvements across our business and exceeded our expectations for sales, profits and cash flow from operations."

We saw particularly strong performance in our U.S. Innerwear and global Champion businesses, and I’m encouraged by our momentum even as we continue to operate in a challenging environment."

Bratspies cautioned that Hanesbrands is conducting "an in-depth review of our business as we build our growth strategy. Parts of our strategy will begin to unfold in the fourth quarter."

Hanesbrands completed during the second quarter production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the pandemic. The company also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.

Altogether, those face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue.