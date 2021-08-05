Pandemic ripple effects contribute to mixed results for Hanesbrands Inc. in second quarter

For the second quarter, Innerwear sales dropped 26.7% year over year to $780.6 million. International sales were up 90.6% to $478.9 million. Activewear sales jumped 140% to $404.2 million.

Hanesbrands said the year-over-year sales boost came from "strong point-of-sales trends ... and the benefit of transitory items, such as government stimulus."

Stephen Bratspies, Hanesbrands' chief executive, said the manufacturer continues to benefit from consumers' demands for Champion, Hanes and Maidenform branded products.

"We are seeing strong momentum across our business and have raised our outlook for the second half of the year.”

For the third quarter, the company projects sales of between $1.78 billion and $1.81 billion, reflecting a potential 6% sales increase compared with a year ago.

It also projected diluted earnings between 42 and 45 cents, and adjusted earnings between 45 and 48 cents.

For fiscal 2021, the company forecasts sales of between $6.75 billion and $6.85 billion, up from projections of $6.2 billion and $6.3 billion in May.