Pandemic ripple effects contribute to mixed results for Hanesbrands Inc. in second quarter

Several ripple effects from Hanesbrands Inc.'s response to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a 20.2% decline in second-quarter net income to $128.7 million.
The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer reported Thursday diluted earnings of 37 cents per share, down 9 cents from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 42 cents a share when excluding income from operations discontinued by the company.
That included sales from its European Innerwear business that Hanesbrands put up for sale in February, as well as exiting the C9 Champion mass retail program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.
The average earnings forecast was 39 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.
Second-quarter sales were up overall 13.5% to $1.75 billion.
Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 included $614 million from personal protective equipment (PPE) products purchased primarily by the federal government during the first months of the pandemic. Hanesbrands ended PPE sales in February.
When taking out the PPE sales, Hanesbrands' second-quarter sales were up 88% year over year.
For the second quarter, Innerwear sales dropped 26.7% year over year to $780.6 million. International sales were up 90.6% to $478.9 million. Activewear sales jumped 140% to $404.2 million.
Hanesbrands said the year-over-year sales boost came from "strong point-of-sales trends ... and the benefit of transitory items, such as government stimulus."
Stephen Bratspies, Hanesbrands' chief executive, said the manufacturer continues to benefit from consumers' demands for Champion, Hanes and Maidenform branded products.
"We are seeing strong momentum across our business and have raised our outlook for the second half of the year.”
For the third quarter, the company projects sales of between $1.78 billion and $1.81 billion, reflecting a potential 6% sales increase compared with a year ago.
It also projected diluted earnings between 42 and 45 cents, and adjusted earnings between 45 and 48 cents.
For fiscal 2021, the company forecasts sales of between $6.75 billion and $6.85 billion, up from projections of $6.2 billion and $6.3 billion in May.
It also projected diluted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.58, which is up from a range of $1.33 to $1.41 disclosed in May. Adjusted earnings are now projected at between $1.68 and $1.78, up from the previous range of between $1.51 and $1.59.
In a separate question-and-answer section for investors, Hanesbrands said its financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2021 reflects the following issues:
* The continued uncertainty due to the COVID‐19 pandemic;
* Rising COVID cases around the world, which are creating headwinds from additional lockdowns, most recently in Japan and Australia, as well as incremental disruptions to global supply chains around the world that are driving cost pressure and higher levels of inflation;
* Stronger‐than‐expected demand in both our innerwear and activewear businesses, which is being further fueled by the benefits from the recent child tax credit payments in the U.S.;
* Maintaining our commitment to increase investment in our brands as part of our Full Potential strategy.
Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May on Full Potential, which projects generating an additional $1.2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025.
That would put Hanesbrands at $7.4 billion in annual revenue, up from $6.2 billion projected for fiscal 2021.
At the heart of the initiative is what Hanesbrands considers as its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.
