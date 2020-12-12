Pandemic slows but doesn't halt Renfro's corporate move to Winston-Salem from Mount Airy

"With the addition, we'll be able to have 65 or so employees working out of the new office," Jewell said.

"There's been so much uncertainty around office needs with respect to COVID and work conditions."

Jewell said that "most of our people are working from home right now, but I would think most would like to return to the office when things are back to normal, whether that's middle of next year or even 2022."

"It will just be a more flexible and fluid work environment that ever before."

Workforce plans

Renfro has been in Mount Airy since its founding as Renfro Hosiery Mills in 1921.

Jewell said Renfro has about 300 employees at its Mount Airy headquarters, 150 in production and distribution operations in Mount Airy, and 75 in its New York office. Its global workforce is about 5,500.

At last count, Renfro has 24 full-time employees in Winston-Salem, with another 15 to 20 “spending significant time” here, both at its space in Bailey Power Plant.

The plan remains to relocate another 150 employees from Mount Airy, as well as create another 50 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years, Jewell said.