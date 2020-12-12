Pandemic slows but doesn't halt Renfro's corporate move to Winston-Salem from Mount Airy

The top executive of Renfro Corp. said he remains committed to moving the corporate headquarters from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem.
However, Renfro chief executive and president Stan Jewell acknowledges the COVID-19 pandemic has led the sock manufacturer to take a more deliberate approach to the move that was projected to have been completed by now.
Part of the deliberation is settling on how much corporate space Renfro will require locally.
Jewell confirmed in March that Renfro would lease the 11th floor of the 500 West Fifth tower, which has Flow Automotive Cos.’ corporate headquarters as anchor tenant on the 14th through 18th floors. Jewell said at the time Renfro has an option for taking the 10th floor.
Jewell said Renfro projects having up to 75 employees per floor in the tower.
Jewell said Thursday that "we haven't backed off our commitment. Our continued transition of headcount to Winston-Salem has gotten delayed a little bit."
Jewell cited that renovation work on the 11th floor of 501 West Fifth is mostly completed, and moving in will occur over the next two weeks.
Renfro has said it expects to spend about $2.5 million to upfit the new headquarters and $1 million to purchase business personal property for use in Winston-Salem.
"With the addition, we'll be able to have 65 or so employees working out of the new office," Jewell said.
"There's been so much uncertainty around office needs with respect to COVID and work conditions."
Jewell said that "most of our people are working from home right now, but I would think most would like to return to the office when things are back to normal, whether that's middle of next year or even 2022."
"It will just be a more flexible and fluid work environment that ever before."
Workforce plans
Renfro has been in Mount Airy since its founding as Renfro Hosiery Mills in 1921.
Jewell said Renfro has about 300 employees at its Mount Airy headquarters, 150 in production and distribution operations in Mount Airy, and 75 in its New York office. Its global workforce is about 5,500.
At last count, Renfro has 24 full-time employees in Winston-Salem, with another 15 to 20 “spending significant time” here, both at its space in Bailey Power Plant.
The plan remains to relocate another 150 employees from Mount Airy, as well as create another 50 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years, Jewell said.
"We really have a small percentage of our workforce working in the office because what they need to work is in the office," Jewell said. "Our New York office has been effectively closed since March."
As the Triad began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in mid-March, a local shortage of face masks prompted Renfro to help meet demand.
The manufacturer produced by April 380,000 face masks, enough for every city resident as part of Winston-Salem’s Mask the City initiative. It ramped up production to about 1 million a week.
Support Local Journalism
The washable Renfro masks — Nightingale WS Protective Masks — were designed by a team led by Dr. William Satterwhite III, chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
However, unlike Hanesbrands Inc. that is offering face masks and gowns to the public, Renfro shifted its manufacturing back to sock production
"Demand for our socks, while initially down in March-May, has rebounded very strongly," Jewell said. "Our factories are running full 24/7 making socks."
Renfro officials say they chose Winston-Salem for a new company headquarters because they want a more diverse workforce and a deeper pool of talent to draw from.
Jewell and maybe a third of the workers that Renfro would base here already live in the Winston-Salem area, company officials say.
Jewell said Renfro’s workforce in Winston-Salem will consist mainly of its digital infrastructure team, design, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer operations.
Incentives in flux
Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the city of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.
Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said Nov. 26 that "the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point. I have not had any recent conversations with the company regarding the status of the agreement or their relocation plans."
Jewell said in regard to the incentives "that we haven't pushed them and they haven't pushed us."
"Everybody understands that we're moving slower. We do still want to take advantage of all the incentives that were offered, and we still hope they will all be there and available.
"We'll have those discussions over the next few months as we fulfill our commitment to more space in Winston-Salem," Jewell said.
Mayor Allen Joines has said the city “understands” the move’s timing.
“We are protected because our incentives are only paid out based on actual jobs created. We remain excited about this corporate relocation.”
Renfro Brands
Renfro recently changed its name to Renfro Brands, reflecting the results of a 15-month internal review.
The rebranding includes a new logo and a direct-to-consumer marketplace called Loops & Wales. The company said the branding “embraces the company’s future, while paying homage to its past.”
Renfro makes socks and other legwear under such well-known brand names as Fruit of the Loom, Ralph Lauren, New Balance and Wrangler.
Although it has a sizable private-label marketplace presence, Jewell said the company is confident that its brands continue to resonate with consumers.
"We have 22 brands in our portfolio, and we do about 30% of our manufacturing domestically," Jewell said.
"Our core expertise is not just manufacturing, but managing sock brands and we really wanted to highlight that uniqueness about us.
"Loops & Wales is a way for us to take advantage of that uniqueness, and we have a sock for the runner, the lawn mower, the worker and the churchgoer that are represented on the website."
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.