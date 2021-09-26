Pandemic spurs surge in business startups in Forsyth, N.C.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for anyone to start a new business,” said Allan Younger, director of the Small Business Center at Forsyth Technical Community College.

“We continue to offer educational events and business mentoring to others seeking to improve their business success.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the 2021 pace for business-creation filings likely isn’t sustainable past this year.

“It is typical for business start-ups to rise after recessions,” Walden said.

“Since COVID-19 set a record for depth of a recession — although only for one quarter — it makes sense that this entrepreneurial activity has been strong during the recovery from the recession.”

Not as optimistic about the startup business trend is Keith Debbage, a joint professor of geography and sustainable tourism and hospitality at UNCG.

“The massive jump in new business startups certainly contradicts the long-term trend of declining levels of entrepreneurship in the U.S.,” Debbage said.

“It remains unclear to what extent the growth in new business creations is a response to opportunity, or the result of necessity, such as layoffs.