Panera Brands Inc., the holding company for Panera Bread, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee, announced an executive management change “in preparation for its eventual initial public offering.”

Niren Chaudhary will shift on July 1 from chief executive after four years to chairman, while José Alberto Dueñas, currently president and chief executive of Einstein, becomes chief executive of Panera Brands.

Panera Brands is owned by JAB Holding Co., the same owner of Krispy Kreme Inc.

A JAB affiliate completed in July 2017 its $7.5 billion purchase of Panera Bread Co., taking the company private in the process.