Panera Bread property site sold for $3.85 million

A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate property with Panera Bread has been sold to a Miami group for $3.85 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 4250 Old Town Drive contains 1.03 acres and is next to Pine Ridge Plaza.
The buyer is PB Winston-Salem LLC, which has the same address at Cape Coral Property Management of Miami.
The seller is CCT Winston-Salem LLC, which has the same Cincinnati address as Compton Addy Commercial Real Estate.
Richard Craver
