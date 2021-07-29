 Skip to main content
Panera Bread property site sold for $3.85 million
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate property with Panera Bread has been sold to a Miami group for $3.85 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 4250 Old Town Drive contains 1.03 acres and is next to Pine Ridge Plaza.

The buyer is PB Winston-Salem LLC, which has the same address at Cape Coral Property Management of Miami.

The seller is CCT Winston-Salem LLC, which has the same Cincinnati address as Compton Addy Commercial Real Estate.

