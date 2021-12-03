Parent company sets plan to bolster investor confidence in Krispy Kreme

The willingness of Krispy Kreme Inc.'s parent company to expand its ownership stake has served to shore up the doughnut manufacturer's share price following an analyst downgrade this week.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors Wednesday he changed his rating on Krispy's stock from neutral to sell with a $14 share-price target.

Investors responded to Garber's downgrade Wednesday by sending the share price down nearly 10% to $13.15.

On Thursday, JAB Holdings Co. said in a news release that it has entered into a three-year total return swap agreement with BNP Paribas for up to 6.5 million shares.

Since JAB announced the agreement, the share price has rebounded by 19.4% to close Friday at $15.70.

The agreement requires BNP to acquire Krispy shares in the open market over the next few months.

BNP will pay JAB the difference from any positive stock price performance from the establishment of the swap positions to the termination of the swap.

Conversely, JAB is obligated to pay BNP the difference from any negative stock price performance between those two dates.