Parent company sets plan to bolster investor confidence in Krispy Kreme

The willingness of Krispy Kreme Inc.'s parent company to expand its ownership stake has served to shore up the doughnut manufacturer's share price following an analyst downgrade this week.
Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors Wednesday he changed his rating on Krispy's stock from neutral to sell with a $14 share-price target.
Investors responded to Garber's downgrade Wednesday by sending the share price down nearly 10% to $13.15.
On Thursday, JAB Holdings Co. said in a news release that it has entered into a three-year total return swap agreement with BNP Paribas for up to 6.5 million shares.
Since JAB announced the agreement, the share price has rebounded by 19.4% to close Friday at $15.70.
The agreement requires BNP to acquire Krispy shares in the open market over the next few months.
BNP will pay JAB the difference from any positive stock price performance from the establishment of the swap positions to the termination of the swap.
Conversely, JAB is obligated to pay BNP the difference from any negative stock price performance between those two dates.
"BNP will hold all voting rights for the acquired stock during the period it holds it, while JAB will receive any dividends paid on the shares," the companies said.
"My intuition tells me this is an attempt to shore up the stock price by removing those shares from the market, thereby making them unavailable to the shorts," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.
"The cash component is something unusual — compensating with cash for any movement in the stock. I will be curious to see how this plays out."
JAB ownership
An affiliate of JAB bought Krispy for $1.35 billion in July 2016, taking the company private as part of the transaction.
Krispy returned to publicly-traded status July 1, 2021.
JAB currently owns 44.8% of Krispy's outstanding shares, or 74.88 million out of 167.25 million shares.
Adding 6.5 million shares would up its ownership stake to 48.3%.
That's down from a 75.7% to 77.6% ownership stake at the time of Krispy's second initial public offering.
JAB said the agreement "allows (it) to benefit from its strong belief that there is significant long-term value creation to come in Krispy Kreme. JAB intends to be an anchor shareholder for many years to come."
Another analyst
Garber's recommendation came after Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell lowered on Nov. 8 his 52-week share-price target for Krispy Kreme from $21 to $15.
Both analysts cited concerns that the national labor shortage could have a significant impact of Krispy Kreme's expansion plans, as well as how successfully could the company pass on higher production costs to consumers.
There is "limited growth on the underlying drivers of top-line growth," Garber wrote.
Krispy Kreme's jumped from an initial price offering of $17 to $21.69 on its debut day June 29.
However, Krispy Kreme’s share price has struggled in recent months. It has traded in the $12.75 to $16.38 range since early August.
"The swap has the same sort of announcement effect as a buy-back transaction, but it doesn’t weaken Krispy's capital ratios," said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
Rising revenues
The JAB-BNP agreement was announced about four weeks after Krispy Kreme reported Nov. 9 having an 18.1% boost in revenue to $342.8 million for the third quarter.
It had a $5.66 million loss for the third quarter, compared with a $15 million loss in the second quarter and $14.8 million loss a year ago.
“Our third-quarter results demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts, in a capital-efficient manner,” Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Krispy Kreme reaffirmed its first fiscal 2021 earnings guidance of revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, and adjusted net income of $62 million to $68 million.
"Given the fine financial performance in the third quarter, I still think the company is worth much more than $14 a share, and I suspect JAB agrees with my assessment," Plath said.
They’re trying to both capitalize on the undervaluation in the current equities market, and they’re hoping that the market and the analyst community will notice what they’re signaling here."
