Parkhurst Apartments complex sold for $1.32 million

The 16-unit Parkhurst Apartments complex at 820 Seventh St. in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.32 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The sale of the 0.75-acre property includes lots 156-159 and 201. The complex was built in 1966 and renovated in 2018.

The buyer is Sterling Pointe NC LLC of San Francisco.

The seller is Cash Drive LLC of Roswell, Ga.

At least 55 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $559.3 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

