Parks Automotive Groups expands dealership network in Charlotte metro

Parks Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Charlotte metro market by purchasing the Lake Norman Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM and Gastonia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM dealerships, the group that brokered the deal said Friday.

The sellers were Jack and Robin Salzman, according to their representative Haig Partners LLC. Adam Parks serves as president of the Winston-Salem based company. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase expands Parks' overall dealerships to 13 in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, including Parks Chevrolet and Parks Buick GMC in Kernersville and Parks Ford and Parks Chevrolet in Huntersville.

According to Haig, the sale of the Lake Norman dealership "is believed to set a record for the highest-value Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM dealership ever to trade hands."

The Lake Norman dealership is set to feature a new 55,000-square-foot facility in Cornelius. The deal also includes the Carolina Custom and Lake Norman Commercial Center in Cornelius that focuses on custom and fleet builds and service in a 112,000-square-foot facility.

Adam Parks said the decision to purchase the dealerships comes primarily from their "impressive job selling and servicing their markets, and their culture matches up perfectly with our organization."