Parks Automotive Group said Thursday it has provided an unspecified stake in the Winston-Salem company to a private-equity group in exchange for a $55 million investment that assisted Parks' recent purchase of two Lake Norman area dealerships.

Franchise Equity Partners, founded in 2021, targets what it calls "large scale, best-in-class franchise owners."

Franchise said it provides access to levels of capital and in-house financial expertise "that are customarily reserved for public companies, while allowing these businesses to retain full control of their operations."

The $55 million investment in Parks is Franchise's second investment in the automotive retail space. It acquired a minority holding in Georgica Automotive Holdings in October through a $70 million investment.

In January, Parks expanded its presence in the Charlotte metro market by purchasing the Lake Norman Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM and Gastonia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM dealerships. Terms were not disclosed.

The Lake Norman dealership is set to feature a new 55,000-square-foot facility in Cornelius. The deal also includes the Carolina Custom and Lake Norman Commercial Center in Cornelius that focuses on custom and fleet builds and service in an 112,000-square-foot facility.

The purchase expands Parks' overall dealerships to 13 in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, including Parks Chevrolet and Parks Buick GMC in Kernersville and Parks Ford and Parks Chevrolet in Huntersville.

Parks accounts for more than 20,000 new and used retail and fleet vehicle sales annually, totaling more than $1 billion in pro forma revenue.

Adam Parks, Parks' chief executive and president, said in a statement, that "there is a strong alignment with our company's values and vision" with Franchise.

"Their financial and automotive expertise and flexibility provided great efficiency in completing our partnership and for future opportunities together. The Franchise team's form of capital, resources and unique model will be vitally important and supportive of our strategic growth plans."

Franchise invests in five industry verticals: automotive dealers, restaurants, beverage distribution, heavy equipment dealers and other consumer and business services.

Franchise has an initial target portfolio size of $1 billion and is an independently operated portfolio company of certain funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners, a leading global-alternative investment firm that has $100 billion of assets under management.

Mark LaNeve, chairman of FEP Auto Holdings, said that "as the automotive industry enjoys continued expansion and innovation, Parks Automotive checks all the boxes we look for when we search for our investments."