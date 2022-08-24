 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parkway Place apartments bought for $6.75 million

The Parkway Place apartment complexes in northeast Winston-Salem have been sold for a combined $6.75 million to a Virginia residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 3.74-acre complex at 104-108 Penner St. contains 77 units.

The buyer is 104 Penner St. LLC, which shares the same 20116 Ashbrook Place, Suite 200, Ashburn, Va. address as The Spear Realty Group.

The seller is MACC Properties LLC of Gastonia.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 102 apartment or multi-family complex transactions sold in Forsyth County for a combined $1.117 billion.

