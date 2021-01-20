Parr Investments completes purchase of planned Clemmons multi-family community site

Forsyth County multifamily residential developer Chris Parr is moving forward with a planned 360-unit development in Clemmons near West Forsyth High School.

The Lake at Belmont LLC, an affiliate of Parr Investments Inc., paid $3.15 million for the 37.4-acre site at 1930 Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The property is known as the former horse farm Belmont Estate with a manmade lake next to a residence.

According to a Forsyth Register of deeds filing Tuesday, the sale was completed Jan. 12. The seller was Hendrix Commercial and Industrial Enterprises Inc., which is owned by Gordon Hendrix.

The Clemmons Village Council approved on Dec. 14 Parr's request to rezone the property from residential to multifamily. Parr agreed to a voluntary annexation into the village and to add a sidewalk off the road.

Parr could not be immediately reached for comment about his next steps for the development.

He told The Clemmons Courier that he planned to develop the site in two phases, beginning this summer, and that the western portion of the property would remain wetlands and undeveloped.