PART drivers vote to join Teamsters Local 391

Drivers at National Express have voted to join Teamsters Local 391 by a more than two-to-one margin, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The drivers work for Piedmont Area Regional Transportation System, which provides public transportation for 10 Triad counties.

"We will work together on creating a workplace with higher wages and safer working conditions," said Mike McGaha, president of Local 391. "Workers also want to be shown dignity and respect on the job."

The drive for Teamster representation started in May. Much of the organizing happened remotely due to the pandemic, and the election was conducted via mail.

Richard Craver