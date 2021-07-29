Partners ends engagement talks with Stokes County

Partners Health Management has ended negotiations to add Stokes County to its behavioral health managed care organization network.
Stokes is among five Triad counties trying to determine which behavioral health MCO it wants to join after declaring their intent to disengage with Cardinal Innovations.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Rhett Melton, Partners' chief executive, notified the Stokes Board of Commissioners on Wednesday of its withdrawal. Partners is based in Gastonia.
Partners' decision comes two days after Melton made a presentation to the commissioners, as well as the chief executive of Sandhills Center, based in West End, and Vaya Health, based in Asheville.
"We do not feel that it is the right fit for us an organization at the current time," Melton said after Partners officials deliberated on three primary service questions.
* Is there a strong value alignment on the vision of health care in the community, the open and transparent collaborative style, and the member-focused/mission-centered approach to services for the citizens of the county?
* Can Partners commit to the services and level of attention and care needed for the residents in the county in a way that not only contractually meets their needs, but ethically serves them the way that we believe they deserve to be served?
* Can we undertake the engagement with a county and not diminish, detract, or in any way decrease the great work we are committed to continuing with our existing counties?
"As we have shared, Partners is very deliberate in the process of county engagement discussions and have always encouraged and respected counties doing the same," Melton said.
"In our approach, it is critical that the right partnerships occur to ensure best service and care for the members who need behavioral health care or services for intellectual and developmental disabilities," Melton said.
Stokes manager Jake Oakley could not be reached for comment on Partners' decision.
Oakley sent a letter June 29 to state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen representing the Stokes commissioners' request to leave Cardinal. State law requires the health secretary to approve of such a transition.
He cited that residents “have had challenges in accessing” care through Cardinal, including “gaps and delays in services, authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended, a lack of quality in the services provided, limited local providers for various levels of care, and a lack of responsive care management for members.”
The combined Cardinal-Vaya potentially could cover up to 33 counties, primarily in western North Carolina with Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, along with Alamance in the Triad.
Oakley said in the letter that the pending Cardinal-Vaya merger could result “in little change in the management of operations, which would perpetuate the continued challenges that have been previously noted.”
Davie and Forsyth counties are preparing to join Partners, where they would join Surry and Yadkin counties. Forsyth is on a potential timeline of joining Partners by early 2022.
Meanwhile, Davidson and Rockingham have decided on Sandhills, where they would join Guilford and Randolph counties.
As of Thursday, 10 of Cardinal’s 20 counties have requested or are considering disengagement, while Vaya has announced plans to merge with Cardinal and be the surviving entity.
Cohen has approved disengagement for Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties to join Partners by Sept. 1 and is reviewing requests from Mecklenburg and Orange counties.
