Partners ends engagement talks with Stokes County

* Can Partners commit to the services and level of attention and care needed for the residents in the county in a way that not only contractually meets their needs, but ethically serves them the way that we believe they deserve to be served?

* Can we undertake the engagement with a county and not diminish, detract, or in any way decrease the great work we are committed to continuing with our existing counties?

"As we have shared, Partners is very deliberate in the process of county engagement discussions and have always encouraged and respected counties doing the same," Melton said.

"In our approach, it is critical that the right partnerships occur to ensure best service and care for the members who need behavioral health care or services for intellectual and developmental disabilities," Melton said.

Stokes manager Jake Oakley could not be reached for comment on Partners' decision.

Oakley sent a letter June 29 to state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen representing the Stokes commissioners' request to leave Cardinal. State law requires the health secretary to approve of such a transition.