Pavilions Shopping Center sold for $17.84 million.

A Raleigh commercial real-estate developer has expanded significantly its Winston-Salem presence by buying the Pavilions shopping center on Hanes Mall Boulevard for $17.84 million.

The 14.47-acre tract at 500 Hanes Mall Blvd. contains 127,588 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is NC-Winston Pavilions LLC, an affiliate of Rivercrest Realty Investors.

The seller is RCP I LLC of Huntersville, an affiliate of Glenwood Development LLC. The sale closed Friday.

The main anchor of Pavilions is a Truliant Federal Credit Union training center at 27,069 square feet, along with King's Crab Shack, Chuck E. Cheese, Plato's Closet and Bad Daddy's Burger Bar.

Other Forsyth County properties owned by Rivercrest are: Centre Stage at Jonestown, 301 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem (27,029 square feet); Hanes Commons in Winston-Salem (154,173 square feet); Oak Summit, 344 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem (142,306 square feet).

Rivercrest also owns the following commercial real-estate properties in the Triad: Garrett Crossing, 1316 Mebane Oaks Road, Mebane (45,390 square feet); Kinderton Place, 258 N.C 801 North, Bermuda Run (72,789 square feet); Lexington shopping center, 160 Lowes Blvd., Lexington (16,789 square feet); Mocksville Town Commons, 261 Cooper Creek Drive, Mocksville (48,178 square feet).

The sale of the Pavilions shopping center is the latest major commercial real-estate in Forsyth.

In January, the 23.11-acre Silas Creek Crossing in Winston-Salem was sold in two tracts to affiliates of DLC Management Corp. of Elmsford, N.Y..

The 209,120-square-foot shopping center opened in 1989 across from Hanes Mall. It is anchored by Burlington, JoAnn Fabrics and Marshalls retail stores.

Last October, the Whitaker Square shopping center in Winston-Salem became the latest purchase in Peters Development LLC’s multi-year buying spree of Triad commercial retail space.

Peters paid $16.6 million for the 82,760-square-foot shopping center at 1955 N. Peacehaven Road, which has Harris Teeter as a longtime anchor tenant.

Whitaker Square was at that time Peters’ largest purchase in terms of market value and square footage, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for the developer.

Bethany Medical said in October it plans to open its third medical facility at Whitaker Square..

In August 2021, the Old Town shopping center in Winston-Salem was sold for $5 million to affiliates of America’s Realty LLC. The retail complex at 3802 Reynolda Road sits on 11.75 acres and contains 105,538 square feet.

In February 2021, Tanglewood Commons, a Clemmons shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter, was bought for $15 million by a Toronto real-estate investment trust.

The 78,520-square-foot shopping center, which opened in 1997, features a 46,120-square-foot Harris Teeter. Other tenants include Villa Grill and Joe's Take-Out restaurants, Subway, Great Clips, Papa John’s, Petsense and a Novant Health women’s clinic.

The buyer is Suso 4 Tanglewood LP, an affiliate of Slate Asset Management LP.