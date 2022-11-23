Paxton Media acquires three Triad newspapers, six overall in NC

Paxton Media Group is expanding its North Carolina newspaper presence to 20 properties after acquiring six from the Gannett chain.

Paxton will take ownership on Dec. 1 of three Triad newspapers: The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro; Times-News of Burlington; and The Dispatch of Lexington.

It also will own the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press and New Bern Sun Journal.

Paxton, based out of Paducah, Ky., already owns in the Triad and Northwest N.C. the High Point Enterprise, Archdale-Trinity News, The Wilkes Journal Patriot and Thomasville Times.

The other Paxton newspapers are: Chapel Hill Herald; Daily Courier (Forest City); Daily Dispatch (Henderson); Daily Herald (Roanoke Rapids); Enquirer-Journal (Monroe); Goldsboro News-Argus; Indian Trail Trader; News-Topic (Lenoir); Sanford Herald; and Waxhaw Exchange.