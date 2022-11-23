 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paxton Media acquires three Triad newspapers, six overall in NC

  • 0

Paxton Media Group is expanding its North Carolina newspaper presence to 20 properties after acquiring six from the Gannett chain.

Paxton will take ownership on Dec. 1 of three Triad newspapers: The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro; Times-News of Burlington; and The Dispatch of Lexington.

It also will own the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press and New Bern Sun Journal.

Paxton, based out of Paducah, Ky., already owns in the Triad and Northwest N.C. the High Point Enterprise, Archdale-Trinity News, The Wilkes Journal Patriot and Thomasville Times.

The other Paxton newspapers are: Chapel Hill Herald; Daily Courier (Forest City); Daily Dispatch (Henderson); Daily Herald (Roanoke Rapids); Enquirer-Journal (Monroe); Goldsboro News-Argus; Indian Trail Trader; News-Topic (Lenoir); Sanford Herald; and Waxhaw Exchange.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Save time and money during the holidays with these apps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert