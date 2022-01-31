Pelham Place apartments bought for $2.3 million

The Pelham Place apartments complex in Kernersville has been sold for $2.3 million by a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 308 Jefferson St. contains 36 units.
The buyer is Pelham Place Properties LLC, while the seller was Polisetty Properties LLC of Beckley, W.Va.
Since 2018, there have been at least 83 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $889.02 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Richard Craver
