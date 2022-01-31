 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pelham Place apartments bought for $2.3 million
0 Comments

Pelham Place apartments bought for $2.3 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pelham Place apartments complex in Kernersville has been sold for $2.3 million by a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The complex at 308 Jefferson St. contains 36 units.

The buyer is Pelham Place Properties LLC, while the seller was Polisetty Properties LLC of Beckley, W.Va.

Since 2018, there have been at least 83 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $889.02 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert